ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

ELECTION 2022: Kelley facing additional heat late in campaign after issue raised about fidelity charge by estranged wife

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

A issue raised in allegations made in a letter sent out to community members by State Rep. Trey Kelley’s estranged wife amid this spring’s primary run for the State House 16th District has turned into a last-minute campaign piece sent out by text.

Polk Today received several copies of this text campaign from readers, and though it still leaves several questions to be answered, one thing is for sure: the people in the pictures are real.

In Amy Kelley’s letter sent out in April , claims of infidelity are now being used along with pictures of the State Representative with a woman with the claim “Real Life Trey” above State Rep. Kelley, and then another of he and his estranged wife with their pet dogs used in campaign literature. (See above.)

Another reader who wished not to be named did provide Polk Today with information about who the woman in the photographs are, including additional snapshots of Facebook posts made with Kelley and a woman named Savannah Coe. These posts were made by a third party of the two together as well as Coe, during celebrations and at presumably an Atlanta Braves game.

Polk Today has independently verified that these posts did exist prior to publication.




Those images provided to Polk Today are being included in the following slideshow:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqatO_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGVtz_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MKjP_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jx6C4_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6o0f_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POlSr_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oa31a_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxQnq_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMRx5_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p662N_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAFvT_0fo7P3av00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1Zk8_0fo7P3av00

This publication has previously sought to reach out to State Rep. Kelley by e-mail to comment about campaign attacks, but he has thus far not responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ2FM_0fo7P3av00

No one claimed any responsibility thus far for the campaign literature.

The text campaign forwarded to Polk Today by readers comes in the final hours before State Rep. Kelley faces a primary challenge from Dallas-based contractor and Air Force veteran Scott Richards for the state house seat in a newly-redrawn 16th District, which includes western Paulding County and all of Polk County.

Kelley has in the past years faced criminal and civil litigation over his alleged part in the minutes following the hit-and-run by Ryan Dover that killed Eric Keais on Sept. 11, 2019. He also faces a wrongful death suit filed by the Keais family, and ongoing divorce proceedings with Amy Kelley. Kelley had served as Majority Whip in the house until he gave up the position last year.

Indictments he faced following an investigation into the death of Keais were later dismissed by Judge Steven Shuster months after a hearing over whether those indictments were properly applied in 2021.

Challenger Scott Richards did chime in with a video last week to claim that campaign literature being sent out by Kelley or surrogates was inaccurate to his beliefs and positions as a Republican. That video was also distributed by a text-based campaign to readers as well, in the following message:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poUEe_0fo7P3av00




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qgrq3_0fo7P3av00

Comments / 2

Related
hometownheadlines.com

U.S, Attorney: Citing discrimination, owners of Cedartown apartments ordered to pay damages to three former tenants as well as a fine and other steps.

Media release: The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has approved a consent decree resolving the department’s Fair Housing Act lawsuit alleging race discrimination in housing by the owners and manager of two rental properties in Cedartown. The defendants are Crimson Management LLC; Benefield Housing Partnership (doing business as Cedartown Commons); and Cedartown Housing Associates (doing business as Cedarwood Village).
CEDARTOWN, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Hall Co. GOP state house races decided; two heading to runoff

Emory Dunahoo and David Clark, two incumbent Georgia lawmakers, came out on top in their respective state house races, but two other districts appear bound for a runoff. Incumbent State Rep. Emory Dunahoo defeated Jackson County School Board Member Don Clerici in the race for Georgia State House District 31. He faces no Democratic challenger in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Apparent sweep by local incumbents as primary ‘drama’ fizzles; $130 million education tax will pass. Greene (R), Flowers (D) might have enough votes to skip runoffs. And Floyd’s vote count stalls again.

The drama over the primary — from expected local runoffs in June to a record $130 million extra-penny education tax — was more hype than anything else. Incumbent after incumbent picked up enough votes to earn new terms. All Republicans, they have no Democratic opposition in November. And even the election count in Floyd County was slow yet again despite all the changes; the first results weren’t out until almost 9:30 p.m. As a colleague said: “No changes.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Savannah, GA
Polk County, GA
Government
Polk County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Burt Jones declares victory in tight Republican primary for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA - State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, has declared victory in Tuesday's Republican primary for lieutenant governor. With 99.37% of the votes counted, Jones had received 50.06% of the vote in a four-way race, barely enough to avoid a runoff against Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville. Miller finished second with 31.14% of the vote.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

GA State Reps Knight and Mathiak Issue Statement to Make Constituents Aware that Spalding County Elections Board Workers Cleared of Major Allegations

State Representatives David Knight (R-Griffin) and Karen Mathiak (R-Griffin) seek to make constituents aware of the recent consent order between the State Election Board (SEB) and the Spalding County Board of Elections (BOE), which clears Spalding County poll managers and workers from certain allegations of illegal activity and requires the Spalding County BOE to improve its operations for future elections. Reps. Mathiak and Knight issued the following statement:
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Braves#State#The State Representative
vnexplorer.net

Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Dunkin about ready on Shorter Avenue. Massive Kroger in Cartersville adding liquor sales. Politics: Exiting with class; 75% no shows. Peaks & Valleys.

Just add signs at Dunkin doughnuts in West Rome: They’ve done a quick and gorgeous job with the new Dunkin doughnuts and beverages shop at 2101 Shorter Ave. in West Rome. So far, the only official word on progress is “coming soon” but our guess is it is about a month away at the most.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WJBF

More than 400 new jobs coming to North Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – During a virtual press conference, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced that 470 new jobs will be coming to Dalton, Georgia. According to the press release, Dalton-based Qcells will expand its solar module manufacturing facility, investing $171 million. “Today, I can announce that nearly 500 new jobs are coming to Whitfield […]
DALTON, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rushed and skeptical voters give thumbs down to three proposed Cobb cities

Efforts to carve three new cities out of Cobb County failed Tuesday night after voters shot down ballot measures in the eastern, western and southern portions of the suburban Atlanta county. The proposed city of East Cobb failed by the largest margin with 5,900 in favor, good for 26.6% of the vote to 16,289 opposed, […] The post Rushed and skeptical voters give thumbs down to three proposed Cobb cities appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
insideedition.com

26-Year-Old Georgia Woman Dies in Skydiving Accident

A woman has died after a skydiving accident in Georgia, according to officials. A 26-year-old Roswell woman, whose name has not been released, was involved in a fatal incident during a skydiving session in Polk County Sunday, according to County Coroner Norman Smith. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident...
POLK COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
944
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy