ELECTION 2022: Kelley facing additional heat late in campaign after issue raised about fidelity charge by estranged wife

A issue raised in allegations made in a letter sent out to community members by State Rep. Trey Kelley’s estranged wife amid this spring’s primary run for the State House 16th District has turned into a last-minute campaign piece sent out by text.

Polk Today received several copies of this text campaign from readers, and though it still leaves several questions to be answered, one thing is for sure: the people in the pictures are real.

In Amy Kelley’s letter sent out in April , claims of infidelity are now being used along with pictures of the State Representative with a woman with the claim “Real Life Trey” above State Rep. Kelley, and then another of he and his estranged wife with their pet dogs used in campaign literature. (See above.)

Another reader who wished not to be named did provide Polk Today with information about who the woman in the photographs are, including additional snapshots of Facebook posts made with Kelley and a woman named Savannah Coe. These posts were made by a third party of the two together as well as Coe, during celebrations and at presumably an Atlanta Braves game.

This publication has previously sought to reach out to State Rep. Kelley by e-mail to comment about campaign attacks, but he has thus far not responded.

No one claimed any responsibility thus far for the campaign literature.

The text campaign forwarded to Polk Today by readers comes in the final hours before State Rep. Kelley faces a primary challenge from Dallas-based contractor and Air Force veteran Scott Richards for the state house seat in a newly-redrawn 16th District, which includes western Paulding County and all of Polk County.

Kelley has in the past years faced criminal and civil litigation over his alleged part in the minutes following the hit-and-run by Ryan Dover that killed Eric Keais on Sept. 11, 2019. He also faces a wrongful death suit filed by the Keais family, and ongoing divorce proceedings with Amy Kelley. Kelley had served as Majority Whip in the house until he gave up the position last year.

Indictments he faced following an investigation into the death of Keais were later dismissed by Judge Steven Shuster months after a hearing over whether those indictments were properly applied in 2021.

Challenger Scott Richards did chime in with a video last week to claim that campaign literature being sent out by Kelley or surrogates was inaccurate to his beliefs and positions as a Republican. That video was also distributed by a text-based campaign to readers as well, in the following message:







