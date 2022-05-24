ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Police Investigate Shooting on Shelton Avenue

By Olivia Kalentek
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are investigating...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Deadly Shooting in Hartford

Police have arrested a man accused of murder after a deadly shooting that happened on May 1. Police said they responded to Park Street to investigate and found a shooting victim, who they identified as Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, 34, of Hartford. He was transported to an area hospital and was listed...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Shoot Out In The Hollow

2022-05-26@10:00AMish–Word on the street is that there was a shootout in a back lot on Vine Street near Park Avenue.Word is that there was a round of 12 shot and then and round of 12 minutes apart. One person was shot at the scene. A short time later a suspect was allegedly apprehended wearing a tactical vest and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at PT Barnum Housing. There have been a large increase in shots being fired in the area of PT Barnum. Last week one teen was apprehended after a shots fired incident.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Oakland Terrace shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Oakland Terrace that left one man injured. The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 58 Oakland Terrace around 12:43 a.m. and found a man in his thirties suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was alert and conscious, and he was transported to […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Shelton Avenue#Wfsb#Channel 3
Eyewitness News

Suspect in custody after Milford shooting

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in Milford is under investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said. Milford police said the shooting is on Edgefield Avenue. Police responded for the report of a person shot. According to police, a fight between two men led to the shooting. One suspect is in custody,...
Eyewitness News

Man found dead in Killingly condo, 1 charged with assault

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was found dead in a condo at the Whetstone Mill complex. Another man, Alexander Neidhart, was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident. On May 24, the Connecticut State Police (CSP) received a call asking them to conduct a wellness check...
KILLINGLY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Dog rescued from house fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A dog was rescued from a house fire in Hamden Wednesday afternoon. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire on Colonial Drive around 1:49 p.m. When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy smoke coming from the back of the house, officials said. “A primary search of the...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Feds: Former Hartford man caught with disassembled AR-15 gets 57 months

A former Hartford resident and convicted felon who was arrested with a disassembled AR-15 rifle, then later caught selling fentanyl while out on bond, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Brian Velez, 33, also formerly of West Hartford, was also sentenced...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Stabbing at Hartford Public High School under investigation

Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about the upcoming hurricane season. 14 students, one teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school. WFSB Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance (Retired) talks about the Texas Elementary School shooting.
i95 ROCK

Crack in Crack – Danbury Police Say Man Had Large Pile of Drugs in His Underwear

36 year-old Lenny Cubilette was arrested in Danbury on Wednesday (5/25/22) and charged with multiple drug offenses. A press release from the Danbury PD states that Cubilette "was known to detectives" as they have arrested him in the past for narcotics violations. Cubilette was already under surveillance as part of an existing investigation, when officers say they saw him engage in what they believed to be a drug deal.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

One injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was injured in a New Haven shooting. Police received a call that a person was shot Webster Street, between Dixwell Avenue and John Daniels Place. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Hamden man who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy