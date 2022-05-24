New Haven Police Investigate Shooting on Shelton Avenue

Police have arrested a man accused of murder after a deadly shooting that happened on May 1. Police said they responded to Park Street to investigate and found a shooting victim, who they identified as Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, 34, of Hartford. He was transported to an area hospital and was listed...
A Connecticut man was charged with the alleged shooting death of another man after witnesses to the crime held him until police arrived. The incident took place in New Haven County at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 in Milford. Milford Police rushed to the scene at 83 Edgefield...
A juvenile has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after he was spotted in three different places, including a Connecticut beach, waving a "Tommy" gun. The incidents took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25, in Milford. Milford Police first became aware of...
2022-05-26@10:00AMish–Word on the street is that there was a shootout in a back lot on Vine Street near Park Avenue.Word is that there was a round of 12 shot and then and round of 12 minutes apart. One person was shot at the scene. A short time later a suspect was allegedly apprehended wearing a tactical vest and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at PT Barnum Housing. There have been a large increase in shots being fired in the area of PT Barnum. Last week one teen was apprehended after a shots fired incident.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A male in his twenties is in critical condition after a shooting on Nelson Street in Hartford. Hartford Police say they were called to 160 Nelson Street on a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they found a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Oakland Terrace that left one man injured. The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 58 Oakland Terrace around 12:43 a.m. and found a man in his thirties suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was alert and conscious, and he was transported to […]
A Fairfield County man has been charged with the robbery of a Chase Bank and is a suspect in several other robberies. Ramion Baker, age 41, of Bridgeport was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, in connection to a 2021 Chase Bank robbery in Shelton, said Det. Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police.
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in Milford is under investigation Wednesday afternoon, police said. Milford police said the shooting is on Edgefield Avenue. Police responded for the report of a person shot. According to police, a fight between two men led to the shooting. One suspect is in custody,...
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was found dead in a condo at the Whetstone Mill complex. Another man, Alexander Neidhart, was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident. On May 24, the Connecticut State Police (CSP) received a call asking them to conduct a wellness check...
A Connecticut man was arrested after threatening to stab a man with an infected needle during an alleged robbery at an ATM. The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Tuesday, May 24, at the Webster Bank, 100 Broad St. An investigation into the incident found that...
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A dog was rescued from a house fire in Hamden Wednesday afternoon. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire on Colonial Drive around 1:49 p.m. When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy smoke coming from the back of the house, officials said. “A primary search of the...
A former Hartford resident and convicted felon who was arrested with a disassembled AR-15 rifle, then later caught selling fentanyl while out on bond, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Brian Velez, 33, also formerly of West Hartford, was also sentenced...
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about the upcoming hurricane season. 14 students, one teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school. WFSB Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance (Retired) talks about the Texas Elementary School shooting.
36 year-old Lenny Cubilette was arrested in Danbury on Wednesday (5/25/22) and charged with multiple drug offenses. A press release from the Danbury PD states that Cubilette "was known to detectives" as they have arrested him in the past for narcotics violations. Cubilette was already under surveillance as part of an existing investigation, when officers say they saw him engage in what they believed to be a drug deal.
The Bridgeport community is calling for more traffic and safety improvements after a child was struck by a truck while crossing the street after school. A young girl was struck by a pickup truck along Boston Avenue, near Central Avenue, on Friday just as she was leaving school. Her family...
Searching for answers in the deadly school shooting, NRA convention still on in TX, the Depp vs. Heard trial, and the Celtics win!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was injured in a New Haven shooting. Police received a call that a person was shot Webster Street, between Dixwell Avenue and John Daniels Place. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Hamden man who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to...
