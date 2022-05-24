New Haven Police Investigate Shooting on Shelton Avenue

2022-05-26@10:00AMish–Word on the street is that there was a shootout in a back lot on Vine Street near Park Avenue.Word is that there was a round of 12 shot and then and round of 12 minutes apart. One person was shot at the scene. A short time later a suspect was allegedly apprehended wearing a tactical vest and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at PT Barnum Housing. There have been a large increase in shots being fired in the area of PT Barnum. Last week one teen was apprehended after a shots fired incident.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO