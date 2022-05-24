Traverse City St. Francis Baseball Sweeps Kalkaska in Lake Michigan Conference

KALKASKA – Traverse City St. Francis baseball picked up its 20th win of the season after defeating of Kalkaska in a conference doubleheader on Monday night, 6-1 and 13-1, as the Gladiators remain atop the Lake Michigan Conference standings.

The Gladiators improve to 20-8 overall on the season. St. Francis is scheduled to play Mesick next on Wednesday.

Kalkaska is set to face East Jordan in conference play on Wednesday.