Kalkaska, MI

Traverse City St. Francis Baseball Sweeps Kalkaska in Lake Michigan Conference

By Joey DeBerardino
 3 days ago
KALKASKA – Traverse City St. Francis baseball picked up its 20th win of the season after defeating of Kalkaska in a conference doubleheader on Monday night, 6-1 and 13-1, as the Gladiators remain atop the Lake Michigan Conference standings.

The Gladiators improve to 20-8 overall on the season. St. Francis is scheduled to play Mesick next on Wednesday.

Kalkaska is set to face East Jordan in conference play on Wednesday.

Related
MISportsNow

Gaylord Tops Latest D2 State Softball Poll

The Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association has released its latest state rankings of the 2022 season, with Gaylord topping the Division 2 poll. Anchor Bay, Byron Center, East Kentwood, Grand Haven, Howell, Lake Orion, Mattawan, Midland, Rockford, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, South Lyon East, Walled Lake Central, Zeeland West.
GAYLORD, MI
Banana 101.5

Couple Posts Scary Video of Gaylord Tornado Barreling Toward Car

Just days after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord, a couple trapped in their vehicle posted a video of the twister heading right for them. The couple, whose names have not yet been released, shot the video from their car as they drove near Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, May 20. Fearing for their safety, the couple pulled off to the side of the road as debris was hurled toward their vehicle.
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Sanford man takes donations to Gaylord tornado victims

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sanford man took a truck full of food, water, and supplies to the city of Gaylord after they were hit with an EF-3 tornado on Friday. Erik Swenson, of Flying Trout Catering in Sanford, drove a truck of donations to Gaylord on Thursday. He hosted...
SANFORD, MI
Up North Voice

BREAKING NEWS – Arctic Grayling coming to Grayling fish hatchery

GRAYLING, MI – The Grayling Fish Hatchery announced today that it’s hosting a contingent of Arctic Grayling, courtesy of the Michigan DNR. Grayling Fish Hatchery Treasurer Mark Rais said the DNR notified the group this morning that it intended to loan the hatchery an undisclosed amount of brood stock by the second week of June. Amount of fish have not been disclosed.
GRAYLING, MI
MISportsNow

The Film Room: A Tighter Race at the Top

The Film Room continues this spring with the Traverse City St. Francis baseball team. Sitting at the top of the conference, Traverse City St. Francis got swept by Charlevoix to make it a 4-way tie in first place. The Gladiators bounced back with a win over Glen Lake in the Lakers’ tournament.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

A $24 Million Juggernaut: A Look At Northern Michigan's Airbnb Market

Nearly $500,000: That’s how much money Airbnb hosts in the City of Traverse City area pulled in over Memorial Day weekend last year, with the average host earning $800 over the course of the weekend. That’s just one of many eye-opening statistics recently shared with The Ticker. As Traverse City approaches yet another Memorial Day weekend – and with it, the start of yet another summer tourism season – we crunch some of the numbers to find out just how big Airbnb is in northern Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Northern Michigan Dragway prepares for multi-race weekend

Northern Michigan Dragway was able to get Saturday's Authentic 231 Race Series event in the books, despite a shaky weather forecast. Over 180 race entries and 320 spectators were in attendance. However, due to wet conditions, Friday evening's Statewide Towing/WTCM Street Nights event was moved to this coming weekend. Greenville's...
MANISTEE, MI
MISportsNow

Former Farwell Softball Coach Steve Klinge Passes Away at 71

FARWELL – Connection, competition and care. These three words embodied former Farwell softball coach Steve Klinge’s approach to coaching. Klinge, 71, passed away earlier this month. He coached the Eagles from 2014 through 2021 before health complications forced him to step away. “He was demanding but he loved...
FARWELL, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Men rummaging through debris at Gaylord mobile home park identified

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police say they have identified two men who were seen rummaging through debris at the Nottingham Mobile Home Park on May 21, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Gaylord Post were called to the Nottingham Mobile Home Park on May 21 at...
GAYLORD, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Gaylord Tornado Is Personal To Me

I wanted to take an extra day or two before writing about the horrible EF-3 tornado that ripped through Gaylord, MI last Friday afternoon, killing two people and injuring 44 others. There are hundreds of pictures and videos out there documenting the tragedy. Go see for yourself. It's chilling, awful, and scary.
GAYLORD, MI
bridgemi.com

Suicide stalks rural Michigan

Tucked away in the northeast Lower Peninsula, a cluster of sparsely populated Michigan counties is best known to some as a destination for remote camping and prized trout fishing. But this forested landscape is also home to a grim fact of life that’s been quietly present for decades ─ it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Three Michigan vacation destinations you need to visit this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan had three of its destinations make the list for top 150 things to do in the United States this summer. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide known for encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” recently published the list. Among recommendations for trips to the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway, and Seattle’s Fremont Solstice Parade, sits the following Michigan attractions.
WNEM

Farwell Area Schools closed Friday due to threat

FARWELL, Mich. (WNEM) - Farwell Area Schools in Clare County announced they will be closed Friday, May 27 because of a possible threat against students and staff. The school district said they will assess the situation while working with authorities to make sure students and families are safe.
FARWELL, MI
MISportsNow

Clare’s Luplow Retires After 34 Seasons as Head Football Coach

CLARE — After 34 seasons as the Clare football head coach, Kelly Luplow has retired. He remembers his first four seasons as a head coach, beginning with the 1987 season. “You know, my first three years coaching here, we were 6-3 (every year), and Walt Schwarz, the then superintendent, called me in and said, ‘Do I have to call you 6-3 Luplow or what?’ I just laughed. I said, ‘Maybe.’ I said, ‘I’ll try to get better.’ So the following year we went 1-8,” Luplow said with a laugh.
CLARE, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

