ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Man goes 110 mph in Brooksville with meth in car, FHP says

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqY1z_0fo7NnQ200

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man and woman were arrested in Brooksville after FHP said they found methamphetamines in their car during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Russell Johnson of Gainesville was pulled over for weaving through traffic at 110 miles per hour on I-75 in a gray Nissan Altima.

24-year sentence of Cameron Herrin, Bayshore Blvd street racer, upheld

When FHP spoke with Johnson, he said he was driving fast because “he was such a good driver.” There was also a woman in the car, identified as 43-year-old Amanda Byram of Alachua.

After FHP asked both Johnson and Byram to get out of the car, Flip, a FHP K9 conducted a free air sniff, where he alerted troopers of something in the car.

At that point both Johnson and Byram were detained.

Troopers then searched the car where they said they found a plastic bag with a small amount of a crystal substance in it, a folded dollar bill with a small amount of an “off white” substance in it, a number of personal items and a locked black box.

A trooper got the code from Byram and inside the box troopers said they found 122.3 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXstN_0fo7NnQ200
(Courtesy of FHP)

Byram initially told troopers everything found in the car was hers. FHP said when they went back to watch the video from inside the trooper’s car where the two were being held, they heard Johnson give Byram the code to the black box and tell her she had to “take the charges or he would go to prison forever.”

Troopers said Byram then told them she was a “junkie” and that she spent thousands of dollars buying meth from Johnson. FHP said a search of Byram’s phone showed texts messages that confirmed this.

Johnson allegedly told law enforcement he had no idea about anything found in the car.

Johnson and Byram were both taken to the Hernando County Jail on a number of drug charges.

On the ride over to the jail, the arresting troopers said Johnson made a number of threatening statements to him, including that was going to “take him away from his family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Related
fox13news.com

FHP troopers target human traffickers in Hernando County

Brooksville, Fla. - Two human trafficking operations have been busted on I-75 in Hernando County over the last week. On Monday, troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban in Brooksville because the window tint was too dark. Inside, they found Josselin Padilla Valladares and seven passengers, including one in a cargo area.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brooksville, FL
Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Man arrested in homicide at Spring Hill home, Hernando County deputies say

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies said they are investigating a homicide at a Spring Hill home on Alliance Avenue. Deputies arrested Joseph Frederick Auche for second-degree domestic homicide Thursday evening, and they said more charges may be coming. The death investigation is underway and detectives and...
SPRING HILL, FL
click orlando

Troopers search for driver they say hit, killed pedestrian in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said it’s searching for a driver they believe hit and killed a driver Sunday night. According to a press release, a man was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang eastbound on Lemon Bluff Road just after 3 a.m. when he found a pedestrian lying on the road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said they found the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, dead.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Johnson
Person
Amanda Byram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
maggrand.com

Paralyzed Florida man arrested in deaths of two men killed in 2021 crash

A Florida man who was left paralyzed following a crash in which two other men were killed has been charged almost a year after the incident. Robert Shavers Jr., 46, of Volusia County, was apprehended on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office in the June 25, 2021, deadly crash. He is also facing multiple charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use the proper lane, improper change of lane, improper change of lanes in an intersection, and driving too fast for conditions.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy