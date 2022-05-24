Man goes 110 mph in Brooksville with meth in car, FHP says

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man and woman were arrested in Brooksville after FHP said they found methamphetamines in their car during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Russell Johnson of Gainesville was pulled over for weaving through traffic at 110 miles per hour on I-75 in a gray Nissan Altima.

When FHP spoke with Johnson, he said he was driving fast because “he was such a good driver.” There was also a woman in the car, identified as 43-year-old Amanda Byram of Alachua.

After FHP asked both Johnson and Byram to get out of the car, Flip, a FHP K9 conducted a free air sniff, where he alerted troopers of something in the car.

At that point both Johnson and Byram were detained.

Troopers then searched the car where they said they found a plastic bag with a small amount of a crystal substance in it, a folded dollar bill with a small amount of an “off white” substance in it, a number of personal items and a locked black box.

A trooper got the code from Byram and inside the box troopers said they found 122.3 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Byram initially told troopers everything found in the car was hers. FHP said when they went back to watch the video from inside the trooper’s car where the two were being held, they heard Johnson give Byram the code to the black box and tell her she had to “take the charges or he would go to prison forever.”

Troopers said Byram then told them she was a “junkie” and that she spent thousands of dollars buying meth from Johnson. FHP said a search of Byram’s phone showed texts messages that confirmed this.

Johnson allegedly told law enforcement he had no idea about anything found in the car.

Johnson and Byram were both taken to the Hernando County Jail on a number of drug charges.

On the ride over to the jail, the arresting troopers said Johnson made a number of threatening statements to him, including that was going to “take him away from his family.”

