Two women are vying to become the first Democrat to represent Bloomington-Normal in the Illinois legislature in recent history. Karla Bailey-Smith and Sharon Chung, both of Bloomington, are running in the June 28 primary for the 91st House District, which includes much of Bloomington-Normal and stretches west to include East Peoria and Bartonville. It’s an open seat spawned by the 2020 redistricting.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO