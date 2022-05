Click here to read the full article. Ever since his defamation trial against Amber Heard started making headlines, many who have followed the case have wanted to know why Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split before his romance with the Aquaman actress began. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the French model dated for 14 years and welcomed two children together before calling it quits. So, what caused their breakup in the first place? Depp and Paradis started dating in 1998, after the Alice in Wonderland actor ran into the model at a hotel lobby in Paris. It wasn’t the first time that Depp and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO