WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Attending the event will be NHC Veterans Council Chairman Deb Hays and Mayor Bill Saffo. A speaker will read the names they have received of veterans who passed away between May 15 2021 and May 15 2022. This year’s ceremony will also have a rifle salute before Taps.

