Transylvania County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Transylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Eastern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina Western Greenwood County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Abbeville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenwood, Hodges and Cokesbury around 540 PM EDT. Ware Shoals and Shoals Junction around 550 PM EDT. Waterloo around 600 PM EDT. Laurens and Gray Court around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Coronaca, Bradley, Hickory Tavern, Ora and Promised Land. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Hickory, or 7 miles southwest of Mountain View, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Connelly Springs around 510 PM EDT. Hickory, Hickory Regional Airport, Longview, Hildebran and Icard around 520 PM EDT. Bethlehem, St. Stephens, Hudson and Sawmills around 530 PM EDT. Taylorsville and Lake Hickory around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Northlakes, Kings Creek, Little River In Alexander County, Cooksville and Millersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Forsyth; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE FORSYTH GASTON IREDELL LINCOLN MECKLENBURG ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION WILKES YADKIN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

