Effective: 2022-05-27 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Northampton; Vance; Warren; Wayne; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 279 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE EDGECOMBE FRANKLIN HALIFAX JOHNSTON NASH NORTHAMPTON VANCE WARREN WAYNE WILSON

