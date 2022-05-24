Flash Flood Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and central, south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Northampton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Northampton, Greensville, east central Nottoway, west central Southampton, southeastern Hanover, central Sussex, Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, western Charles City, Prince George, west central New Kent, Henrico, southeastern Amelia and eastern Brunswick Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell, the City of Petersburg, the City of Richmond and the City of Emporia through 1145 AM EDT At 1101 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mannboro to 6 miles northwest of Purdy to near Gasburg. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near McKenney, Mannboro and Wilsons around 1105 AM EDT. Dewitt around 1110 AM EDT. Dinwiddie around 1115 AM EDT. Carson around 1120 AM EDT. Radium and Chesterfield Court House around 1125 AM EDT. Emporia and Chester around 1130 AM EDT. Petersburg, Downtown Richmond, Purdy, Bon Air, Disputanta, Virginia State University, Bensley and Bellwood around 1135 AM EDT. Richmond, Hopewell, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, Fort Lee, Prince George and Jarratt around 1140 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Grizzard, Wayside, Booker, Ammon, Yale, Pleasant Shade, Henrico, Wharfs Store, Montrose and Sandston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC ・ 53 MINUTES AGO