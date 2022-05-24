ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Orange; Person; Vance; Wake The National Weather Service in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Granville, Vance, Wake, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Vance; Wake; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR VANCE...WESTERN WARREN...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 1047 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brodnax to near Ebony to 7 miles northwest of Littleton to near Warrenton to 6 miles northeast of Louisburg to near Zebulon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Henderson, Oxford, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Warrenton, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton and Norlina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Virginia, south central Virginia and west central Virginia, including the following counties, in central Virginia, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham and Campbell. In south central Virginia, Bedford, Charlotte, Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania. In west central Virginia, Bath, Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke and Rockbridge. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moisture will interact with a frontal system to bring several rounds of rain to the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Granville, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granville; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR VANCE...WESTERN WARREN...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 1047 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brodnax to near Ebony to 7 miles northwest of Littleton to near Warrenton to 6 miles northeast of Louisburg to near Zebulon, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Henderson, Oxford, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Warrenton, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton and Norlina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Vance; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR VANCE...WESTERN WARREN AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 1059 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alberta to 7 miles southwest of La Crosse to 6 miles west of Ebony to near Warrenton to 12 miles northeast of Louisburg to Bunn, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Henderson, Louisburg, Warrenton, Franklinton, Norlina, Kittrell, Bunn, Youngsville, Middleburg and Macon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Bailey, NC
City
Franklinton, NC
County
Franklin County, NC
County
Durham County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Person County, NC
City
Rougemont, NC
County
Granville County, NC
City
Halifax, NC
City
Nashville, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
City
Creedmoor, NC
County
Orange County, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
City
Bunn, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
City
Clayton, NC
County
Vance County, NC
County
Halifax County, NC
City
Louisburg, NC
County
Nash County, NC
City
Butner, NC
City
Franklin, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Northern Craven; Pitt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Greene, northeastern Lenoir, northwestern Craven, Pitt, Martin and northwestern Beaufort Counties through 1215 PM EDT At 1111 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking numerous strong thunderstorms west of Highway 17, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, Pactolus, House, Shelmerdine, Calico, Black Jack, Fort Barnwell, Bruce and Dawson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Forsyth; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE FORSYTH GASTON IREDELL LINCOLN MECKLENBURG ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION WILKES YADKIN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and central, south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Northampton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Northampton, Greensville, east central Nottoway, west central Southampton, southeastern Hanover, central Sussex, Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, western Charles City, Prince George, west central New Kent, Henrico, southeastern Amelia and eastern Brunswick Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell, the City of Petersburg, the City of Richmond and the City of Emporia through 1145 AM EDT At 1101 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mannboro to 6 miles northwest of Purdy to near Gasburg. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near McKenney, Mannboro and Wilsons around 1105 AM EDT. Dewitt around 1110 AM EDT. Dinwiddie around 1115 AM EDT. Carson around 1120 AM EDT. Radium and Chesterfield Court House around 1125 AM EDT. Emporia and Chester around 1130 AM EDT. Petersburg, Downtown Richmond, Purdy, Bon Air, Disputanta, Virginia State University, Bensley and Bellwood around 1135 AM EDT. Richmond, Hopewell, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, Fort Lee, Prince George and Jarratt around 1140 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Grizzard, Wayside, Booker, Ammon, Yale, Pleasant Shade, Henrico, Wharfs Store, Montrose and Sandston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland Pender A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pender, southeastern Bladen, northwestern Brunswick and Columbus Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1042 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nakina, or 15 miles south of Whiteville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Whiteville, Bethel, Lake Waccamaw, Sandyfield, Makatoka, Freeland, Hallsboro, Nakina, Redbug, Exum, Bughill, Longwood, Council, Ash, Riegelwood, Carvers, Abbottsburg, Honey Island, Old Dock and Mollie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duplin, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duplin; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jones, eastern Lenoir, west central Craven, northwestern Onslow and east central Duplin Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1038 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Albert J Ellis Airport, or 7 miles west of Half Moon, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kinston, Phillips Crossroads, Richlands, Catherine Lake, Comfort, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Graingers, Petersburg, Pleasant Hill, Wyse Fork, Albert J Ellis Airport, Richlands South, Dover, Cove City, Hargetts Crossroads and Trenton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Edgecombe; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Edgecombe and eastern Wilson Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Wilson to Farmville. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Princeville, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Stantonsburg, Macclesfield, Saratoga, Conetoe and Willbanks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of New Hanover, Pender and eastern Brunswick Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1038 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from White Stocking to near Bald Head Island. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Leland, Carolina Beach, Burgaw, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Rich Inlet, South Masonboro Island, Figure Eight Island, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, Boiling Spring Lakes, Southport, Topsail Beach, Penderlea, Maple Hill and Hightsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 389 and 416. Interstate 140 US Route 17 in Brunswick County between mile markers 41 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Pittsylvania; Roanoke; Rockbridge FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Virginia, south central Virginia and west central Virginia, including the following counties, in central Virginia, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham and Campbell. In south central Virginia, Bedford, Charlotte, Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania. In west central Virginia, Bath, Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke and Rockbridge. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moisture will interact with a frontal system to bring several rounds of rain to the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and central, south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Henrico; Greensville; New Kent; Nottoway; Prince George; Southampton; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Northampton, Greensville, east central Nottoway, west central Southampton, southeastern Hanover, central Sussex, Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, western Charles City, Prince George, west central New Kent, Henrico, southeastern Amelia and eastern Brunswick Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell, the City of Petersburg, the City of Richmond and the City of Emporia through 1145 AM EDT At 1101 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mannboro to 6 miles northwest of Purdy to near Gasburg. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near McKenney, Mannboro and Wilsons around 1105 AM EDT. Dewitt around 1110 AM EDT. Dinwiddie around 1115 AM EDT. Carson around 1120 AM EDT. Radium and Chesterfield Court House around 1125 AM EDT. Emporia and Chester around 1130 AM EDT. Petersburg, Downtown Richmond, Purdy, Bon Air, Disputanta, Virginia State University, Bensley and Bellwood around 1135 AM EDT. Richmond, Hopewell, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, Fort Lee, Prince George and Jarratt around 1140 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Grizzard, Wayside, Booker, Ammon, Yale, Pleasant Shade, Henrico, Wharfs Store, Montrose and Sandston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Hanover, Eastern Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central, north central and east central Virginia. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Louisa; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Louisa, north central Chesterfield, northwestern Henrico, Caroline, central Hanover and northwestern King William Counties and the City of Richmond through 1145 AM EDT At 1104 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles east of Orange to 6 miles east of Montpelier to near Bon Air. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Laurel, Lakeside, Ladysmith and Wyndham around 1120 AM EDT. Mechanicsville and Glen Allen around 1125 AM EDT. Milford and Randolph Macon College around 1130 AM EDT. Bowling Green and Hanover around 1135 AM EDT. Fort A.p. Hill and Kings Dominion around 1140 AM EDT. Port Royal, Dawn and Mangohick around 1145 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Chilesburg, Golansville, Guinea, Corbin, Gum Tree, Elmont, Etna Mills, Penola, Epworth and Gilman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greene; Pitt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Greene, north central Lenoir and northwestern Pitt Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1039 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Snow Hill, or 10 miles north of La Grange, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Farmville, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Bruce, Maury, Institute, Jason, Lizzie, Fountain, Castoria, Shine, Fort Run VFD, Bull Head VFD, Walstonburg and Falkland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Goochland THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GOOCHLAND COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central Virginia.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy