Meet MagStick – a selfie-stick that also doubles as a tripod with a feature that sets it apart from the rest. With a MagSafe mount, MagStick allows you to instantly snap your iPhone in place and get shooting. When used as a selfie stick, the MagStick extends a whopping 63.5 inches, and in its tripod mode, MagStick allows you to use your iPhone like you would a professional camera. All it takes is two snaps – firstly for the iPhone to snap into place, and secondly for you to snap the shutter button!

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO