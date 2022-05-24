ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was twice over alcohol limit when killed

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcBh8_0fo7MFi500
Dwayne Haskins had been on a night out before his death in April.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally hit by a truck while walking on a Florida highway last month, an autopsy report released on Monday concluded.

The Broward county medical examiner’s office said Haskins’ blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was killed just before dawn on 9 April. The legal limit for driving in the state is 0.08.

According to the University of California, Davis, someone of Haskins’ weight (230lb) would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that blood alcohol level. He also had ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but is also used recreationally. The report does not say why the former Ohio State University star had the drugs in his system.

The report said investigators found Haskins’ car out of gas near where he was hit. A woman he was with told investigators the 24-year-old had left to get fuel. Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma. No charges have been filed.

The Steelers told investigators that Haskins had no mental health issues and had never talked of suicide. They said he sometimes drank and used marijuana, but was not known to use any other recreational drugs. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.

Haskins had been in south Florida training with some of his Steelers teammates. The report said Haskins had gone to dinner with teammates and then to a club with a friend or cousin, possibly in Miami. The two got into an argument and separated.

Haskins had been on the phone with his wife, Kalabrya, back in Pittsburgh shortly before he was struck, telling her he had run out of gas. She told a 911 dispatcher she was worried when he didn’t call back and wasn’t answering her calls. She could be heard praying on the recording after the dispatcher put her on hold to find out if anything had been reported. The dispatcher then told her to stay by her phone and someone would contact her.

Haskins starred at Ohio State in 2018, setting several school passing records and was named the MVP in both the Big Ten Championship game and in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.

A 2019 first-round NFL draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh last season, and was popular among his teammates.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Suicide#Ohio State University#Alcohol
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Airport worker fired after brawl with former NFL player Brendan Langley

A United Airlines worker who got in a fistfight with a former NFL player has been fired, the airline has confirmed.On Monday, a viral video emerged of a vicious brawl between the employee and an irate customer, who was later identified as former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The video does not show who started the fight, but United later said the worker had lost his job at United Ground Express, a United subsidiary.“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we...
NEWARK, NJ
The Guardian

The Guardian

289K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy