ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

CeeDee Lamb Facing Lawsuit From Trading Card Company

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GcYQ_0fo7MEpM00

Leaf Trading Cards filed a lawsuit against the Cowboys receiver in Dallas on May 20.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is facing legal action from Dallas-based company Leaf Trading Cards, according to Denton County, Texas records.

The trading card firm filed a lawsuit against Lamb, 23, on May 20 claiming the young star “breached the parties’ License Agreement by failing and refusing to sign all trading cards which he agreed to sign,” according to court documents obtained by Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country . As a result, Leaf claimed it was “unable to fulfill orders from customers who had received redemption cards that would be exchanged for a card signed by Lamb.”

Leaf is seeking damages and attorney fees of up to $100,000 from Lamb after his actions “caused significant damage to Leaf, including loss of income and loss of good will with customers.” The company also requested the court serve Lamb either at his home in Proper, Texas or Cowboys’ offices in Frisco, per the documents obtained by Fisher. The club is set to kick off OTAs on May 24.

Earlier in the day, Leaf CEO Brian Gray addressed the lawsuit on social media. Gray stated the suit is the company’s first “against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements.”

He continued, “We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.’’

Lamb, the No. 17 overall pick in 2020, has compiled 153 receptions for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Should Cowboys regret Ezekiel Elliott's massive extension?

Ezekiel Elliott will enter the 2022 NFL season as the highest-paid running back in the league. But since signing his six-year, $90 million contract extension in September 2019, he hasn't put up the numbers he did in the season leading up to his jackpot extension. And on Tuesday's "Undisputed," Skip...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Business
Denton County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Denton County, TX
Business
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and an NFC East Division title. However, Cowboys fans were crying their hearts out after they lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott OTA Health: 'Feels Great,' Says Dallas Cowboys QB

A full-strength Dak is back on the attack. Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott took his first unofficial and in-public snaps of the 2022 season on Wednesday, leading the first-team offense in drills in Frisco. With a healthy Prescott likely assuring the Cowboys the title of NFC East favorites, he uttered the words every Dallas fan wanted to hear after the session at The Star.
FRISCO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Dak Prescott previews Elliott's 2022, Pollard named most underappreciated Cowboy

The expectations are sky-high in Frisco these days. With just two days of OTAs under their belts, the Cowboys are optimistic about where they’re headed. Dak Prescott is looking for a big year from Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb is tracking toward a monster year in his new role, and DeMarcus Lawrence wants the team’s sackmaster crown back. Even second-year player Chauncey Golston is aiming for new heights with increased responsibilities to go along with his increased mass this season.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Gray
Person
Rafael Nadal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CeeDee Lamb's locker room relo could be huge move in Cowboys' offseason

CeeDee Lamb is still getting used to his new place in the Cowboys locker room, both figuratively and literally. The wideout, entering his third year and fresh off his first Pro Bowl nod, is now the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Dallas following the offseason trade of Amari Cooper. Many of his teammates will now be looking to him to step up and be a different kind of leader now.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb to be even more toxic in 2022

Tuesday marked the start of the Dallas Cowboys’ organized team activities, better known as OTAs, for the 2022 campaign. This is the first official sneak peek of the club’s new roster. With notable players departing via trade or free agency and new players joining the roster, the team will certainly look different from the 2021 version.
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Caruso has savage joke about his drug arrest

Alex Caruso is a man of culture, and he once again proved why this week. Texas A&M, Caruso’s alma mater, made a post to Twitter on Tuesday promoting a greenhouse on their campus that is full of legal cannabis. The Chicago Bulls guard Caruso had the funniest tweet in...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy