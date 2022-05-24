NUC opens 2A tourney with monster win over HL-O/F

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five-seed Mankato Loyola baseball team edged the BOLD Warriors 7-6 to advance in the Section 2A Tournament Thursday evening. The Crusaders will next face four-seed Sleepy Eye next Tuesday at ISG Field.
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded New Ulm softball team took down Blue Earth Area in the second round of the Section 2AA Tournament Thursday evening. Next up, the Eagles will take on Belle Plaine at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Caswell Park.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The first round of the double-elimination Section 2AAA Tournament saw wins from Mankato East, Jordan, Mankato West and New Prague. The second-seeded Scarlets matched up against New Prague Thursday night. This one was all Mankato West, as they went on to win 5-0. The...
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Nicollet Raiders softball team defeated Sleepy Eye 10-0 in the second round of the Section 2A Tournament Thursday evening. The Raiders advance for a meeting with Springfield at Caswell Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Class AAA Mankato West baseball team took down cross-town rival Mankato East 13-1 in a heated match up, Tuesday evening. The win gives the Scarlets win number 18 on a perfect season thus far.
WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 1A baseball tournament kicked off with the sixth-seeded United South Central Rebels hosting the 11th-seeded Mabel-Canton Cougars at Thompson Park on Wednesday. The Rebels put forth a four-run second inning to aid in the 9-1 victory and advance in the tournament. USC will play...
Logan Storley’s win over Michael Page, and his Bellator Welterweight Interim Championship is finally sinking in. Augustana Baesball will be starting a best two out of three game series on Friday against Southern Arkansas, in the NCAA Central Super Regional.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a business that was first brewed up in a popcorn popper, and now its jazzing up your cup of Joe on four wheels. Luckily, Kelsey and Lisa were temporarily “hired” by co-owner Clay Sharkey and got to step inside the Beans Coffee Co. trailer on Lamm Street in Mankato.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the new season beginning soon, the City of North Mankato has implemented some new rules. City officials say they want to keep a closer eye on the front desk, checking visitors’ flotation devices and monitoring the items they bring in. They’re also adjusting...
A Minnesota state park recently made an exciting announcement about their growing bison herd. The herd lives at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, Minnesota and park officials are reporting a record number of bison calves that were born into the herd this spring. This bison herd is genetically rare so...
City officials say they want to keep a closer eye on the front desk, checking visitors’ flotation devices and monitoring the items they bring in. Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts annual Award Luncheon. Updated: 7 hours ago. Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted its annual Awards Luncheon Wednesday.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officers with the North Mankato Police Department helped rescue seven ducklings that fell into a storm sewer. Officers Jake Kral and Audrey Kruger and Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Memorial Day festivities will be taking place in Fairmont starting on Thursday with Going Hog Wild. Artists have painted statues of hogs which will be revealed on Thursday night. 36 hogs have been decorated to be placed around Martin County. The Fairmont Opera House is also...
In North Mankato, a preschool is celebrated more than its last day of school Thursday. Black Frost Distillery, Sweethaven Tonics bringing new life to New Ulm. Jace Marti and Nate Gieseke are coming back to New Ulm to switch things up in the place that they hold near and dear to their hearts.
The first lake sturgeon spawning event in over 100 years on the Red River Basin in Minnesota in May, 2022. Photo Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A major milestone on the long recovery journey for Minnesota's lake sturgeon has been recorded this month somewhere on the upper reaches of a Red River tributary.
With Memorial Day marking the official start of summer, those in search of some Dilly Bars or Blizzards in Owatonna are still having to travel elsewhere as the now-viral and infamous Dairy Queen located there is still closed, or temporarily closed as their social media and website indicate. I sent...
A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position. Updated: 6 hours ago. The City of North Mankato...
Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Memorial Day Weekend marks the traditional kick-off to the tourism season in the Iowa Great Lakes. Rebecca Peters of Okoboji Tourism says all indications are pointing to what she says could be a record year. “We are anticipating a great year in terms of our...
MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday morning, the first set of identical twins graduated into the Minnesota State Patrol. Sisters Jamie and Jessica Bird were among a class of 12 troopers who recently completed a 14-week training session at Fort Ripley. "When we first got there, everyone was like, 'Um, we're...
