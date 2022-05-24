CF man sentenced to nine years prison for vehicular homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of using marijuana, then striking and killing a pedestrian with his car in September 2020 in Bloomer, was sentenced Monday to serve nine years in prison.

Trevor J. Plemon, 26, 808 Jefferson Ave., pleaded no contest in February in Chippewa County Court to homicide by use of a vehicle while using controlled substances. He also pleaded no contest to OWI-2nd offense in a separate matter that occurred in April 2021, seven months after the fatal crash. Other charges were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Ben Lane ordered the prison sentence, along with six years of extended supervision. Plemon also must pay $1,492 in court costs and fines and complete 50 hours of community service. He was given credit for 330 days already served. Lane said after reviewing Plemon’s criminal background, he said prison was warranted to protect the public.

“This is one of the most serious offenses that doesn’t involve intent,” Lane said. “Someone lost their life.”

Plemon is accused of hitting Christine J. Prueher, 63, of Greenfield, who died from her injuries.

“I’m sorry for the pain and I’m sorry for the suffering that comes with that loss,” Plemon told Lane prior to sentencing. “I understand the seriousness of my actions. There is not a day or night that goes by that I don’t think about this tragedy.”

Prueher’s daughter, Stacey Naumczik, told Lane that her mother was a kind-hearted woman. Naumczik requested Lane sentence Plemon to 10 years in prison.

Robin Fredrickson, Prueher’s sister, talked about the death and how it impacted the family.

“I lost my oldest sister. My niece and nephew lost their mother,” Fredrickson said. “This action alone will haunt her children. I will never again get to experience any other family holiday with her.”

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell explained that recent changes to state law mean this conviction carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and that sentence is warranted in this case. As part of a plea agreement, he couldn’t seek more than five years.

“His past, present and future all seems to focus on using drugs or alcohol while driving,” Newell told Lane. “Very concerning to the state, after everything that happened here ... he decides to (seven months later) drink and drive, resulting in the OWI-second.”

Newell said it was a sign that Plemon wasn’t “owning up” to causing the fatal crash.

Wisconsin has zero tolerance regarding restricted controlled substance.

“We are here because of his poor life choices,” Newell said. “It doesn’t matter the amount (of drugs he used). It just has to be in your system.”

Defense attorney Jay Heit noted that a judge can set a sentence below the mandatory minimum if circumstances are warranted. He said Plemon had a minor criminal record and was gainfully employed before the crash.

The car-pedestrian crash occurred at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 16, 2020, near Highway 64 and 190th Avenue, west of Highway 40, north of Bloomer.

A Gibson Water Care box truck, driven by Plemon, was westbound on Highway 64 when it struck Prueher on a curve in the roadway. Police found her lying unresponsive on the eastbound shoulder.

Prueher was taken to an area hospital, then was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. She underwent surgery, but died from her injuries.

When interviewed by police, Plemon stated Prueher was in the middle of the road and he could not stop the vehicle in time.

Plemon allowed the officers to search his vehicle, and officers located a zippered bag which contained a smoking device and THC wax.

Plemon admitted he had used the substance the previous day. The contents of the bag and the smoking device tested positive for marijuana.

“He said he only uses it after work,” Chippewa County Deputy Jake Sperry testified previously. “Then there would be no reason for him to be in possession of the items going to work.”

Plemon refused an officer’s request to be taken to a hospital for a blood draw that could have determined if marijuana was in his system at the time of the crash. A blood draw was later taken.

Heit previously told the court that Plemon was going 30 to 35 mph at the time of the crash, and the sun was bright and in his eyes.