Michigan Works! Offering Free Rapid Response Sessions May 25-27 for Gaylord Workers and Employers

Michigan Works! is offering rapid response sessions to displaced workers and employers due to the tornado that hit Gaylord Friday.

The rapid response sessions will help guide displaced workers with their unemployment, job search, resume updating, connecting with community services and more. These sessions are free for anyone who may need this assistance.

The dates are as follows:

May 25 from 9 a.m. until noon at the City Hall building in the council chamber.

May 26 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Sportsplex.

May 27 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Otsego County Library.

The Michigan Works! Gaylord office is also currently open during regular business hours and no appointments are necessary. There are computers and internet available for anyone looking for a job or for employers who need to do job related activities.

Works who were commuting to Gaylord can connect with their local Michigan Works! office for assistance.

Office hours can be found here.

For more information about Michigan Works!, click here.