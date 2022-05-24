Family home hit during shootout in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A family home was hit by multiple bullets after a shootout took place outside their north Tulsa home.

On Saturday, three men in a black SUV opened fire on a man riding a bike near Sheridan and Pine, according to Tulsa Police.

The man on the bike shot back.

“This confrontation escalated very quickly to a middle of the street gunfight,” said Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.

Meulenberg said several bullets hit a house in the area.

Inside that home was Virginia Vasquez, who said she was terrified.

“It is too much - it’s scary for me and for my family,” she said.

Her son, Yovani, was also home.

“I was in my room and I heard glass breaking,” Yovani said. “Glass everywhere - I see my mom on the ground - everyone was panicking.”

His other two brothers told him to hit the floor, where they stayed until they heard no more shots.

“A solid two minutes,” Yovani said.

Virginia had surgery done before the shooting, so when her boys took her to the ground with them as the bullets flew, she hurt her hip, which landed her back in the hospital for a couple of days.

Yovani said he still thinks about the incident.

“My mom almost died.”

Meulenberg said these kind of shooting are very common.

“These random shootings where they don’t hit their intended target - that happens all the time - it’s kind of under reported.”

He also said, these shootings can be so much worse.

“Fortunately nobody died in that house it could have been a homicide.”

He said that possibility makes the department take these cases very seriously.

“For every homicide, we have many more shootings that just happen at each other, and lots of them go unsolved because we need the public to help us out these pieces together.”

