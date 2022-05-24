ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Family home hit during shootout in north Tulsa

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxpNL_0fo7KeeY00

TULSA, Okla. — A family home was hit by multiple bullets after a shootout took place outside their north Tulsa home.

On Saturday, three men in a black SUV opened fire on a man riding a bike near Sheridan and Pine, according to Tulsa Police.

The man on the bike shot back.

“This confrontation escalated very quickly to a middle of the street gunfight,” said Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.

Meulenberg said several bullets hit a house in the area.

Inside that home was Virginia Vasquez, who said she was terrified.

“It is too much - it’s scary for me and for my family,” she said.

Her son, Yovani, was also home.

“I was in my room and I heard glass breaking,” Yovani said. “Glass everywhere - I see my mom on the ground - everyone was panicking.”

His other two brothers told him to hit the floor, where they stayed until they heard no more shots.

“A solid two minutes,” Yovani said.

Virginia had surgery done before the shooting, so when her boys took her to the ground with them as the bullets flew, she hurt her hip, which landed her back in the hospital for a couple of days.

Yovani said he still thinks about the incident.

“My mom almost died.”

Meulenberg said these kind of shooting are very common.

“These random shootings where they don’t hit their intended target - that happens all the time - it’s kind of under reported.”

He also said, these shootings can be so much worse.

“Fortunately nobody died in that house it could have been a homicide.”

He said that possibility makes the department take these cases very seriously.

“For every homicide, we have many more shootings that just happen at each other, and lots of them go unsolved because we need the public to help us out these pieces together.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state. Detectives say this investigation is unique, they say the car thieves broke into a home near 41st and Sheridan, trashed it, put tires and wood in front of the doors to block anyone from coming in, then used the garage as a chop shop.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police fired shots at man speeding toward officer with car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said officers shot a man who drove his car at them Wednesday night in midtown Tulsa. Merle Poffenberger was arrested for speeding toward a police officer with his car. A police report says Tulsa police officers responded to a domestic dispute involving Poffenberger at...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WARNING GRAPHIC: Video released as man points gun at OKC police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn released new details today after a May 13 search warrant led to officers firing shots at the suspect. OKCPD was serving a search warrant for manufacturing an incendiary device and threatening an act of violence in southeast OKC. They say the suspect, Darren Solomon, came out of the home armed with what looked like a pistol.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for missing and endangered man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man considered to be missing and endangered. Officers say 29-year-old Caleb Zoellner was last seen by family leaving their residence near 41st and Yale on May 18 around 8 a.m. Zoellner suffers from mental illness and is...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man searching for answers after brother disappeared in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Eric Tarver has been searching for his brother, John “Joey” Tarver since he disappeared in Fed. 2020. Eric said Joey was last seen at DD’s Double Shots bar near 11th and Sheridan and fears something happened to him. “Everyday I wait on him...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Man Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting

Tulsa Police say a man is recovering after an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night. According to the police, officers were responding to a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. near 11th and Yale when the suspect allegedly began speeding toward officers, leading them to fire at him. Police say the suspect has hit by the gunfire and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Miami rapper OhTrapstar among 3 killed when car slams into South Florida duplex

MIAMI — A South Florida rapper was among three people killed when a vehicle crashed into a Miami duplex and burst into flames, authorities said. Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23, who rapped professionally under the stage name OhTrapstar, was in the vehicle when it crashed into the building, overturning and bursting into flames, according to the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate a deadly stabbing in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are on the scene of a stabbing that left one person dead in downtown Tulsa near S Lawton Avenue and W 7th Street. Around 2:20 p.m., Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 400 S. Nogales. Officers found the victim, a man between 50 and 60-years-old, with trauma wounds to the upper torso area.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

People in north Tulsa say bridge is falling apart

TULSA, Okla. — People living in north Tulsa say they’re concerned about a bridge that they say is falling apart. Maureen Tarver said she has major concerns with the bridge in her neighborhood near Independence and Madison Avenue. “It’s been bad for awhile because the trucks came here...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two buses involved in crash on Turner Turnpike in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Two buses were involved in a crash on the Turner Turnpike Thursday morning east of Stroud. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one bus was towing another bus when the tow dolly broke. The safety chains held and caused the second bus to broadside, forcing the lead bus to crash into the median wall.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Bus towing another bus crashes causing Turner Turnpike closure

UPDATE - 8:15 a.m: Turner Turnpike has reopened. TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike is closed at Bristow due to a crash near Stroud. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike closed near the Stroud toll plaza due to a crash around 7 a.m. Troopers are diverting westbound...
STROUD, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater father charged with five counts of child neglect

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, whose 2-year-old male toddler repeatedly ran onto or near the roadway in the 200 block of North Main Street when he was allegedly left unattended, has been ordered to appear in court on July 11 on five counts of child neglect. The father,...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy