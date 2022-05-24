ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Claims of neglect at Maplewood Care Center, former employee, daughter of resident say

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnofX_0fo7Kct600

TULSA, Okla. — Maplewood Care Center near 61st and Sheridan is where Jennifer Robertson says her mother Lillie Poyner, who needs constant care, calls home.

She says late last year she was horrified at what she found when visiting.

“The smell, she was in pain,” said Robertson. “Her bed linens, mattresses and clothes we all covered in green and yellow pretty much yeast her skin was being eaten off of her body.”

She gave us several pictures but the two we are showing are the only two we are using because the pictures are graphic.

Robertson says she went to the Department of Human Services about her mother’s neglect.

In an email thread with a social services inspector, she told him her mother had wounds that were not being treated properly and that she had to purchase clean linens to bathe her mother.

On December 30th she got approved for a case number from the inspector and the agency said letters would be sent out.

She says she got a letter from the inspector in February that her allegations of neglect were sustained.

“Complete heartbreak that we allowed this to happen to her. We fault ourselves because she is here. I know if my mom was in that state there are plenty of other people left and probably currently still are.

She says her mother is still there and they give her constant care to make sure she gets treated properly and say they have also installed a 24 hour live feed camera in her room.

I spoke with Bree Disney who says she has seen the neglect firsthand while working at Maplewood Care Center.

“Last Friday I called our compliance about resident staff, abuse and neglect and residents being neglected,” Disney said.

She says the same day administrators called her into a meeting that she says made her feel uneasy. Disney told me some of what she said, was said.

“I do not feel comfortable speaking with you about the complaint that I made, and she said if you do not like my attitude you can get up and leave the room and we will have someone follow up with you I said ok I grabbed my things and walked out,” Disney explained.

In a video she recorded she says as she was holding door for staff, another staff member came up to her and said that Disney told them that she quit.

“The very same day not two hours later I allegedly quit,” Disney said.

In the video the team members explain that she did quit while Disney said she did not quit. At one point staff acknowledge she is recording, and Disney even says she was warned this could happen from someone else but still maintains she never quit.

The recording ends with Disney asking when she quit, staff said at the end of the meeting is when she quit. Then a team member tells her he is going to call police and then she said she will leave and the video ends.

FOX23 reached out to Maplewood after speaking with both women and was referred to the property owner Senior Living Properties out of Texas.

They responded in an email saying in part:

“We’re aware of the claims, we take employee concerns very seriously, and have initiated a priority review by our Compliance Manager, so we can address all concerns and take actions to correct any issues.”

“Currently, our Compliance Manager is in route to the nursing center to investigate and address all concerns.”

Here is the full statement which also talks about addressing payroll issues and staff to resident ratio:

“Thank you for reaching out and giving us an opportunity to respond to the concerns at Maplewood Care Center. We’re aware of the claims, we take employee concerns very seriously, and have initiated a priority review by our Compliance Manager, so we can address all concerns and take actions to correct any issues. Immediately, we began resolving payroll issues caused by a technical error. Currently, our Compliance Manager is in route to the nursing center to investigate and address all concerns.

Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our staff members and all those who live and are cared for at Maplewood Care Center. Residents, staff, and family members are encouraged to contact our center’s leadership team and/or the compliance hotline at 866-687-5250 with questions or concerns.

Also, our staff to resident ratio varies based on acuity. Maplewood Care Center will continue to be dedicated to providing love and attention, one resident at a time.”

When it comes to Robertson’s case, DHS says they cannot comment on this or any case due to state and federal confidentiality.

In the DHS letter it says the case would be sent to the Tulsa County District Attorneys Office. We reached out to the DA’s office who says they do not have that case. Robertson says she has not heard back from anyone since getting the letter.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Boy Has Uncombable Hair Syndrome

Every parent feels their child is one in a million, but for one boy in Edmond it’s backed up by statistics. A rare genetic mutation gives him a unique style. There’s one thing you’ll rarely see 19-month-old Greyson without, and it’s not a toy, book or bottle. It’s a smile from ear to ear.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#Maplewood Care Center
News On 6

Edmond Man Says Jif Peanut Butter Got Him Sick

An Edmond man said he's been sick for weeks after only having a few scoops of Jif peanut butter. “Thank goodness I only ate that much. I can't imagine if I ate more,” Michael Rusnak said. Michael Rusnack said the trouble started shortly after buying Jif's Creamy Peanut Butter...
EDMOND, OK
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Officials say gunman entered through unlocked door, investigation continues

Officials in Texas gave an update on what happened Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, leaving 19 small children and two adults dead. Victor Escalon, the South Texas Regional Director of the Department of Public Safety, said the investigation continues into what exactly happened. He explained the timeline, as it stands now, of what happened and when it happened.
TEXAS STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

TPS board member shares controversial social media post

Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley is drawing attention for a social media post. The post on Ashley’s Facebook page compares education in Asia to education in the United States. Through graphics it says students in China and India are learning complex math and science, while students in the United States are learning about transgender and LGBTQ issues.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Apu The Missing Tegu Reunited With Owner

A Tulsa woman has now been reunited with her four-foot-long pet lizard. Simone Harrison said "Apu" the Tegu recently escaped and she was worried about him, asking people to be on the lookout. Alexis Jantz, who helps the SPCA, Recently got a call about a "black and white dragon," so...
TULSA, OK
92.9 NIN

Oklahoma Puppy Born with Upside Down Paws, Passes Away

A rescue dog up in Oklahoma that a lot of people were keeping an eye on unfortunately has passed away. Everyone meet Mila, she was a rescue dog at Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue up in Luther, Oklahoma. Looks like over a week ago Mila was brought onto the farm with a genetic condition called bilateral luxated elbows. Basically her paws are sideways or upside down.
LUTHER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Family members, Tulsa police search for missing and endangered man

TULSA, Okla. — Two sisters are desperate to bring their older brother home after he disappeared last week. Hannah Bradley and Chloe Zoellner have been looking for 30-year-old Caleb Zoellner since he disappeared on May 19th. He is 6′3′' and 190 pounds with brown hair and light green eyes. He was last seen in a black T-shirt riding a bike. It is possible he doesn’t have shoes.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

American Airlines adding nonstop flight from Tulsa to New York City

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport (TIA) announced Friday American Airlines will soon offer a nonstop flight to New York City. The flight will travel from TIA to LaGuardia Airport starting Nov. 3. Passengers will fly on an Embraer 170 aircraft. “Tulsans have been asking for a nonstop flight...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Man Arrested on Stalking Charge

A Dewey man was arrested for the second time this month on a stalking charge. Dominique Thomas appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where charges were presented. Thomas posted a $5,000 bond. According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at the Jane Phillips Medical...
DEWEY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy