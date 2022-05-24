ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Happ’s HR dooms Reds to 7-4 loss

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAuAJ_0fo7KEtm00

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Monday night despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino.

Happ drove in Seiya Suzuki with a fourth-inning double before Wisdom hit his team-leading 10th homer.

With Chicago holding a 4-3 lead with two outs in the seventh, Happ drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Luis Cessa into the right-field bleachers.

Drew Smyly (2-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out five. He seemed to be on the way to one of his best outings of the season, retiring 13 at one point, but got in trouble in the sixth when Tommy Pham hit a solo homer and Aquino launched a two-run shot to center field.

Aquino, who had spent the last few weeks in the minors because of lack of production, hit another long drive in the eighth, slamming Chris Martin’s slider 429 feet off the facing of the second deck in left field.

Aquino, who has struggled in recent years after a big rookie season, began the game with just one home run in 45 at-bats for the Reds in 2022.

David Robertson closed for his sixth save.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-6) continued to struggle. He lasted four innings, allowing four runs and four hits and striking out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Manager David Ross said C Willson Conteras, who left Saturday’s game with tightness in his left hamstring, is getting better and probably will not have to go on the injury list.

Reds: RHP Connor Overton was placed on the 60-day injury list with back issues. … LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Louisville before making his Reds debut. … LHP Nick Lododo (lower back) has started throwing again. … The Reds still have 13 players on the injured list.

MOVES

Reds OF Nick Senzel (COVID-19 list) was activated and started in center field. He went 0 for 5 and struck out three times. He missed 17 games. … The Reds reinstated the following players from the COVID-19 restriction list following the road trip to Toronto: OF Albert Almora Jr., INF Brandon Drury and RHPs Joel Kuhnel and Tyler Mahle. …. Right-hander Graham Ashcraft, INF Taylor Motter and were sent back to Louisville after being brought up as substitute players for the Blue Jays series.

UP NEXT

The Cubs send RHP Marcus Stroman (1-4, 4.88) to the mound to face Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23) on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Reds rout Cubs 20-5 for their most runs in 23 years

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer homered and had five RBIs to power the Cincinnati Reds to their high-scoring game in 23 years, a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Farmer and Nick Senzel had four hits each, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. The Reds entered with […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Louisville, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Toronto, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

High court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has heard arguments for and against Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to end the state’s participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments. The program provided $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment funds but was halted early by DeWine in […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Taylor Motter
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Luis Cessa
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Drury
WDTN

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins sentenced

Brian Higgins, 50, was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate in January 2022, according to a release from United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds 7 4#Trainer S Room
WDTN

WATCH: Butler County Sheriff addresses Texas school shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones spoke to the community about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Authorities said the teen barricaded himself inside a classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his […]
WDTN

Miamisburg man killed in motorcycle crash ID’d

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has released the identity of the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Harrison Township Wednesday afternoon. At 4:16 pm on Wednesday, a Ford F750 bucket truck attempted to turn left onto Needmore Road from the parking lot of City Electric Supply. According to the Montgomery County […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
WDTN

Suspect arrested after Dayton shooting, standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man police said is suspected of killing one in a shooting on Stewart Street has been arrested, one week after officers spent hours in a standoff outside a Desoto Bass apartment. Dayton Police and Fire said on Facebook that 44-year-old Johnny Trigg, Jr. was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy