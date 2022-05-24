ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Study: Fewer high school graduates are going straight to college in Tennessee

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new study shows since the start of the pandemic, the number of people enrolling in higher education is down at both 2-year and 4-year colleges across the country. It's the biggest drop in 50 years. In Tennessee, the number has dropped by 9% in the last 2...

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knox County

The number of new COVID cases being reported in Knox County and across Tennessee is on the rise. In its weekly COVID-19 update the Knox County Health Department reported a more than 31% increase in the number of active COVID cases.
Tennessee local and state officials react to Texas school shooting

Inclement weather stopped the Tennessee and Vanderbilt baseball teams from facing off. Knox County Schools chief of security speaks about next year’s safety plans. Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has parents once again questioning their children’s safety at school. Signs of potential attackers. Updated: 5 hours...
Colleges
Education
Spring Hill, Tennessee one of 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. according to new Census numbers

(The Center Square) — Spring Hill was the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States between July 2020 and July 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Spring Hill has been one of Tennessee's fastest growing cities since the General Motors plant, its largest in North America, opened in 1990, when the city's population was 1,464. The 2021 numbers show that population is now 53,339 and still growing.
Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
Workers' advocates turned away at Dollar General meeting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A civil rights advocate says he and two Dollar General store workers were denied access to the company's shareholder meeting Wednesday in Tennessee where they had been outside protesting for better pay and workplace safety improvements. The Rev. William Barber II told The Associated Press he...
The "Delta-8 Craze" | How does Delta-8 compare to marijuana?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Tennessee, Delta-8 is legal. Some people say it produces a similar effect to marijuana, and a bill that would have banned it in the state has been changed to regulate it, instead. The federal legalization of hemp through the 2018 Farm Bill removed restrictions on...
School Meals No Longer Free For All In Coming Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider has received word that the 2022-23 academic year will mark a return to priced meals in schools. The Tennessee School Nutrition Program recently issued a notice of operational changes for the upcoming school year. The document stated, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided waivers to allow all children to eat at no cost through the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program. Since April 2020, children throughout the United States have been able to eat meals at school at no cost to them. However, USDA no longer has the authority to grant such waivers, and, as such, school meal service will resume through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, operating as it did prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.”
New Law Will Provide Licensing Opportunities for Immigrants

Laura Lara, originally from Mexico, moved to Nashville in 2001 and is now a student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Fueled by a passion to serve others and motivated by what she saw as a lack of bilingual therapists and social workers in Tennessee, Lara has been working toward a master’s degree in social work. However, due to previous licensure requirements, she considered relocating to a different state to obtain a professional license.
Tennessee Black Caucus to hold town hall meeting in Knoxville so residents can speak with lawmakers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is headed to Knoxville so people will have a chance to speak directly with lawmakers about their issues. They are a non-partisan group of Black lawmakers chaired by Representative Antonio Parkinson (D - Memphis). Representative Sam McKenzie (D - Knoxville) is also a member of the caucus, and encouraged people from his district to show up for the meeting.
Representative calls for special session to address TN gun laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Democratic representative is calling on the legislature to hold a special session in response to the Texas school shooting. Representative John Ray Clemmons says he wants to see immediate action here in our state to rework gun permissions. On Wednesday, Rep. Clemmons called on...
