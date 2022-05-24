ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Gavin Cross earns All-ACC baseball honors

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkiId_0fo7Itid00

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – For a second-consecutive season, former Tennessee High Viking Gavin Cross has landed on the All-ACC baseball First Team.

Cross becomes the first player in Virginia Tech history to earn that honor more than once.

Hokies advance to NCAA Super Regionals, Lady Vols upset at home

The sophomore outfielder finished the ACC regular season with a batting average of .330 and a slugging percentage of .661. He also led the the conference in triples (5) and mashed ten home runs and 25 RBIs in league play.

The Hokies closed out the regular season with a record of 40-11 and captured their first ACC Coastal Division title in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Boone stays alive in state playoffs and VA High baseball & soccer pick up wins

Tri-Cities/ SW Virginia — Mother Nature around the Rutherford Co. area has thrown a strike that has postponed baseball until Friday, May 27. As for softball at the Sportsplex the suspended games resumed at 8 pm with Daniel Boone facing Springfield in the loser’s bracket. And the Trailblazers stay alive by beating the Yellow Jackets […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Bristol native Gavin Cross looks forward to the ACC tournament

Blacksburg, VA — Bristol native and Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross who just made school history by being named to the all-ACC first team for the 2nd time in his career is preparing for the league tournament in Charlotte.The 2nd ranked team in the country will face Clemson Thursday night and the Hokies who are […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Cress resigns as John Battle softball coach

BRISTOL, Va. — After four seasons as the John Battle softball coach, Hannah Cress announced her resignation Thursday. The coach made her announcement following the Lady Trojans’ 9-3 loss to Tazewell in the Region 2D quarterfinals. The heart-wrenching decision was not an easy one for Cress, but she...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Vols offensive lineman Dayne Davis comes home to help alma mater

Bluff City, TN — The countdown is officially on there are just 100 days to go – until the start of the fall football season for the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the guys running out on that football field Thursday night against the Ball State Cardinals will be Volunteer offensive lineman Dayne Davis who was […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Johnson City, TN
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

West Ridge senior signs with Milligan baseball

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A senior baseball player at West Ridge High School isn’t finished with the diamond yet. Marshall Buchanan signed his intent to play baseball at Milligan University next year. Buchanan signed with the university at a ceremony at West Ridge alongside his family, West Ridge Baseball Coach Michal Hoover and Milligan […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson caps off graduation weekend with Bristol win

Caleb Johnson had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. He graduated from Elizabethton High School on Saturday morning and then won the Motorcycle race at the DER Bracket Series season opener at Bristol Dragway on Sunday afternoon. Johnson had quite a memorable high school football career, after being a member...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Abingdon claims the Mtn. Dist 7 championship with a win over Battle

Abingdon, VA — The Mountain 7 district championship in SW Virginia was on the line between John Battle and Abingdon In the 6th inning, the Falcons led 6-0, and on the bump for Abingdon was Ethan Gibson he strikes out the batter to end the inning In the 7th inning, Abingdon would strike again…Cole Lambert […]
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#College Baseball#First Team#Hokies#Ncaa Super Regionals#Acc Coastal Division
WJHL

Longtime Norton, VA football coach James Adams passes away

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – According to family social media posts, a prominent member of the Norton, Virginia sports community has passed away. On Monday night, Tra Adams announced that his father James Adams had passed that afternoon. James Adams was a former football coach at J.I. Burton High School for several years. “Many of […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Science Hill graduation moved indoors due to weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Freedom Hall Civic Center. It will be a ticketed event, with each graduating senior receiving nine tickets during graduation practice, which will take […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TBR appoints David Hicks as next TCAT Elizabethton president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed Dr. David Hicks as the next president of TCAT Elizabethton. Hicks will take over from current President Dean Blevins, who is retiring after leading the college for 13 years and 35 years in career and technical education. “TCAT Elizabethton has an excellent track record […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Scenic Outlook in Southwest Virginia Is Worth the 183 Steps to the Top

If you like scenic views but don’t want to climb up an entire mountain to find one, you might want to take a trip to Birch Knob Tower, an observation tower on Pine Mountain. Visitors can drive right up Route 611 Cumberland Mountain Scenic Drive for two miles to a gravel parking lot below the tower. From here, it’s an easy walk to the stairs that will take you right to the overlook.
VIRGINIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
hooversun.com

Greystone woman named Mrs. Alabama International

Greystone resident Sierra Earle this spring was named Mrs. Alabama International and in July will head to Kingsport, Tennessee, to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2022. The Mrs. International Pageant is for married women ages 21-56 and recognizes the women for their accomplishments and commitment to family and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WJHL

CEO who led Hands On! move, expansion leaving after nine years

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hands On! children’s museum was beloved when Andy Marquart became its new CEO in 2013 — but a bit like a well-worn stuffed animal is beloved. Loved for its ark full of stuffed animals (real ones), its “grocery store” and its slide into a “coal mine,” the downtown Johnson City […]
Herald and Tribune

Principal says farewell to her Crockett students

After 33 years as an educator for Washington County, David Crockett High School principal Peggy. “My first two years I served in several interim teaching positions and taught at Boones Creek Elementary, Fall Branch, and Jonesborough Middle,” Wright said. “My longest years of service were at Gray and Jonesborough Elementary before moving to administration at David Crockett High School.”
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy