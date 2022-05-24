ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon's Dogma 10th anniversary website raises a lot of questions

By Shaun Prescott
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Capcom)

Released in 2012, Dragon's Dogma was a brilliant, rough around the edges RPG with some really interesting ideas. Chief among those was the Pawn system, which let you customize party companions and then share them online to be levelled up by other players, and vice versa. Oh, and you could climb enemies mid-combat, Shadow of the Colossus-style. Oh, and you could also pick people up and throw them off cliffs.

A great game all round, and one hugely overdue for a sequel. The recent Netflix anime was proof enough that Capcom has plans for the series, but as of today, the official Dragon's Dogma website has received a special 10th Anniversary treatment. It's true: Dragon's Dogma released in May, 2012 (so did Soul Sacrifice, by the way, and where's its anniversary website?).

What's less clear is why Capcom would put so much effort into celebrating a mostly dormant series. There was a Dragon's Dogma MMO that never came west, and an anime that wrapped up in late 2020, but otherwise there's been nothing.

The most exciting possibility, of course, is that this treatment points to an imminent reveal for Dragon's Dogma 2, the eventual existence of which seems almost inevitable. Back in 2019, Dragon's Dogma and Devil May Cry creator Hideaki Itsuno said that a sequel to the former was on the cards, but that he and Capcom opted for Devil May Cry 5 instead.

Not only that, but Dragon's Dogma 2 was included in that infamous Nvidia leaked game list, which since its original November 2021 appearance, has been corroborated several times by actual announcements.

Or... it could just be another season of the anime, which would be nice, but where's Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom? Please. Whatever the happens, the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary website is here if you want to take a look. May is very rapidly passing, so if Capcom does have an announcement up its sleeve, it'll probably happen this week or early next.

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

