UAlbany’s Pascale named Inside Lacrosse All-American

By Liana Bonavita
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE – Inside Lacrosse has named Katie Pascale as a 2022 All-America Honorable Mention, the publication announced Monday.  She is the program’s first-ever Honorable Mention, and first selection of any kind since Sarah Martin was named First Team in 2017.

Pascale, a sophomore from Baldwinsville, N.Y., led UAlbany with 82 total points, 39 assists, and 87 draw controls, and ranked second in the team with 43 goals scored and 30 ground balls won.  Among her America East opponents, Pascale ranked first in total assists, assists per game, and points per game, and ranked second in total points.

Pascale broke into the UAlbany record book in four categories in 2022.  Upon the conclusion of her second season, Pascale now ranks eighth with 68 career assists, fifth in single-season points, and seventh in single-season assists.  She also became the sixth Great Dane to score 10 points in a single game this season, scoring five goals with five assists at New Hampshire on April 6, tied for the fifth-highest total in program history.  Finally, with three games remaining in the entirety of the 2022 season, the national semifinals and final, Pascale ranks 12th in assists per game and 13th in total assists.

The latest honor bookends a season for Pascale that began in January with Inside Lacrosse’s selection of the Great Danes’ midfielder as Preseason America East Offensive Player of the Year.  Along the way she earned one America Easy Offensive Player of the Week award, and was named America East All-Conference First Team, All-Academic, and All-Championship, and most recently named All-Northeast Region by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

