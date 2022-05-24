HS scoreboard (5/23/22)
WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Tuscola and St. Anthony to win Regional Titles.
SOFTBALL:
1A Tuscola Regional Final:
Tuscola 6, Argenta-Oreana 5
2A St. Joseph Regional Final:
St. Anthony 10, Paris 1
BASEBALL:
1A Mt. Pulaski Regional Final:
St. Thomas More 7, Mt. Pulaski 5
1A Milford Regional Final:
Milford 9, Grant Park 0
1A Casey-Westfield Regional Final:
Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Casey-Westfield 0
1A Salt Fork Regional Final:
St. Teresa 5, Salt Fork 2
2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional Final:
Maroa-Forsyth 6, Williamsville 4
2A Virden Regional Final:
Shelbyville 10, Auburn 0
3A Centralia Regional Quarterfinals:
Mattoon 4, Centralia 0
3A Chatham Regional Quarterfinals:
Southeast 6, Lanphier 5
