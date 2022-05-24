ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

HS scoreboard (5/23/22)

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sn2nS_0fo7ID5T00

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Tuscola and St. Anthony to win Regional Titles.

SOFTBALL:

1A Tuscola Regional Final:

Tuscola 6, Argenta-Oreana 5

2A St. Joseph Regional Final:

St. Anthony 10, Paris 1

BASEBALL:

1A Mt. Pulaski Regional Final:

St. Thomas More 7, Mt. Pulaski 5

1A Milford Regional Final:

Milford 9, Grant Park 0

1A Casey-Westfield Regional Final:

Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Casey-Westfield 0

1A Salt Fork Regional Final:

St. Teresa 5, Salt Fork 2

2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional Final:

Maroa-Forsyth 6, Williamsville 4

2A Virden Regional Final:

Shelbyville 10, Auburn 0

3A Centralia Regional Quarterfinals:

Mattoon 4, Centralia 0

3A Chatham Regional Quarterfinals:

Southeast 6, Lanphier 5

