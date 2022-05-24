ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

LONG BRANCH: SHERIFF GOLDMAN THANKS FIRST RESPONDERS FOR A JOB WELL DONE

By George Frncis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to all law enforcement and first responders that responded to Long Branch’s call for mutual aid in reference to Saturday night’s large scale event which drew crowds...

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY POLICE VEHICLE

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 PM, 42-year-old William Carberry was attempting to cross the roadway near the intersection of Fischer Blvd and Adams Avenue when he was struck by a Toms River Police patrol vehicle. Mr. Carberry was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. Per...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER/SSH: INCIDENT ON TUNNEY BRIDGE LANDS ONE PARTY IN THE WATER

TOMS RIVER: OCSN has received a few more details regarding the earlier incident on the J. Stanley Tunney Bridge (NJ 37 W) we posted. Originally posted as a jumper; possibly also consisting of serious accident that ended up on the Tunney Bridge. We are hearing this incident possibly began as a potential police chase involving a motorcycle. Readers tell OCSN there were an additional one to two vehicles involved with one male party going off the bridge into the water. The victim was rescued by NJ State Police but reportedly has internal injuries- and was taken to a hospital. Unknown at this time of the party jumped off the bridge- or was propelled as a result of the crash.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
LACEY: POLICE ADMINISTER TWO DOSES OF NALOXONE TO SAVE DRIVERS LIFE

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., Officer Simonson and Officer Calhoun responded to Manhattan Bagel for a report of an unconscious female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival Officer Calhoun located Sylwia Kalinowska (36), of Seaside Park, unconscious while behind the wheel of her running vehicle. Officers also observed her foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle was in drive. Officers later administered two doses of Naloxone and provided rescue breaths, which caused Sylwia to regain consciousness. Sylwia was displaying symptoms of opiate use and refused medical attention. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sylwia was arrested for DWI and transported to police headquarters for processing. Sylwia was issued traffic summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Crime & Safety
NEW JERSEY: STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THESE TRESPASSERS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Trespassers at State Facility. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying trespassers at the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Facility located in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Over the last several months, detectives from the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: ARREST FOR DWI

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:12 p.m. Officer Emmett responded to the Ocean County Library, 10 East Lacey Road, for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, Officer Emmett located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Library and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Officer Emmett made contact with the driver, Margaret Elsenback (57) of 1673 Woodland Road, and observed symptoms of alcohol impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, Margaret was arrested for DWI. She was transported to police headquarters for processing. Margaret was later issued summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BRICK: JOINT STATEMENT FROM BRICK BOARD OF EDUCATION AND BRICK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joint Statement from the Brick Schools and the Brick Township Police Department:. Brick Schools is deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday. Our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences go out to the families of this tragic event and the entire Robb Elementary School community.
BRICK, NJ
JACKSON: DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITATION LEADS TO MURDER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz announced that on May 26, 2022, Michael Tsamas, 32, of Laurence Harbor, was charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the death of Joseph Delgardio in Jackson Township on May 26, 2022. Tsamas was also charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: TORNADO WARNINGS!!

There are various tornado warnings popping up all over Ocean County. Seek shelter in the lowest level of your home, away from windows. Here are two but they are popping ip all over please exercise caution.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
NEW JERSEY WOMAN ATTACKS YOUNG MUSLIM SISTERS, ”GO BACK TO YOUR F…..ING COUNTRY”

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that based upon an investigation by the Clifton Police Department, Nancy B. Jones, 59-years-old, from Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on April 30, 2022, in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 9th Street in Clifton, New Jersey. Nancy B. Jones is charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Third Degree and Bias Intimidation, Fourth Degree. Ms. Jones is also charged with Simple Assault, a Disorderly Persons Offense and two counts of Harassment, Petty Disorderly Persons offenses.
CLIFTON, NJ
TOMS RIVER: BASEBALL TEAM PRESENTS TROOPER FOERSTER’S NIECE WITH AN AUTOGRAPHED BALL

Baseball Team that Plays in Honor of Fallen Troopers Presents Special Gift to Family Member of Trooper Werner Foerster. On May 22, the Blue Knights Little League Baseball team presented Josie Manfre-Morey, niece of Trooper Werner Foerster, with a signed baseball from the team prior to their game against the North Wall Little League in Wall, N.J. The Blue Knights are from Toms River and each player honors the State Police by wearing on their uniform, the badge number of a trooper killed in the line of duty.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: DO’S AND DON’Ts FOR SAFE GRILLING

As the holiday season and summer months approach, here are some general safety precautions to keep in mind when grilling and celebrating. According to a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) report, from 2014 to 2018, fire departments responded to an average of 10,600 home fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BARNEGAT: BARNEGAT MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 27, 2022, Curtis Geathers, 37, of Barnegat, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b(1), in connection with the death of a female victim that occurred in Point Pleasant Borough on January 10, 2019. At the time of his sentencing on July 22, 2022, the State will be recommending a sentence of four years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2. Geathers also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), for which the State will be recommending a sentence of five years NJSP. The sentences are to run concurrently. This plea agreement was entered into in consultation with – and with the approval of – the victim’s family.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN: ARE YOU A GOOD PUZZLE SOLVER? WHEEL OF FORTUNE IS COMING

Although these games will not be televised you can still win cash and prizes while having a good time playing this theatrical version of Wheel of Fortune. Guests can audition to go on stage, where they will have an opportunity to spin a replica of the wheel and solve the puzzles to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more. Audience members will also be chosen at random for an opportunity to win cash and prizes.
RED BANK, NJ

