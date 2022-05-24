FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ayden White

STONEVILLE, N.C. — FOX8 honors Taylor French of Stoneville Elementary School. Congrats, Taylor!. If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Memorial Day Parade is finally coming back in full force in Thomasville, for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said it's a great way to honor fallen veterans and their families. "Take a few hours out of a three day weekend just to honor...
RAMSEUR, N.C. — An 18-year-old high school senior from Eastern Randolph High School has dreams of becoming a nurse after being a caretaker for her grandmother. Talena Herrera decided to pursue nursing following her grandmother Sharon’s recent cancer diagnosis. “She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and then a...
If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
Surry 250 visits the Tucker house. Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. Surry 250 visits the Bartholomew Hodges home. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s traveling exhibit was on hand before the tour departed Dobson. Ryan Kelly. Surry 250 bus...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive power outage affected large areas of Greensboro according to Duke Energy. The outages appear to have started sometime around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday and Duke Energy listed 1,678 people who were without power. UNCG’s Spartan Village Apartments were among the area currently without power in Greensboro. Duke Energy estimated […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Public pools in Guilford County will not be opening this Memorial Day weekend due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to a press release. “The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage,” said Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Rents are rising at the fastest pace in decades from coast to coast. But what does it look like in Winston-Salem, North Carolina?. According to NBC News, a real estate research firm has reported a record 11.3 percent increase nationwide as of April. The giant spikes hit the South, where many moved post-pandemic, enticed by the warmer weather. Realtor Storrie Ferrel said pandemic supply chain problems have made a shrinking market even smaller.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Graduates of the Winston-Salem Street School have broken several barriers in their lives, including being the largest graduating class in the school’s history. 27 now-former students walked across the stage at the first Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem to accept their diplomas and face new challenges. Mike Foster, executive director of Winston-Salem […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is recognized in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, began in the early hours on June 28, 1969 when the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, was raided by New York City police. The raid sparked a riot in a bar full of neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and customers, out of the bar, leading to six days of protest and violent clashes with the law enforcement outside of the bar.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man tried his luck at a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket and it paid off. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Vazquez bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Vazquez bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Jordan...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County 8th grader is going for the gold! Spelling gold, that is! Alexis Reel is an 8th grader at Central Davidson Middle School. She’s competed in regional spelling competitions before, but now she’s heading to the big one! She’ll be heading to National Harbor, Maryland for the Scripps […]
School districts across North Carolina are alerting parents and families to new changes in the free and reduced-cost meal program. That includes summer breakfasts and lunches for kids. Federally funded summer meals are designed to fill in the nutrition gap for children when school is out of session. The program...
Welcome back to “Alamance Awaits,” an exploration of some of the beautiful outdoor spaces offered throughout Alamance County, made possible by Alamance Parks. I’m Ali Evans, and in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County who is eager to learn more about where I live!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She’s gone from cancer fighter to cancer survivor! WFMY News 2 anchor, Julie Luck, is expected to make a return in early June after beating colon cancer. Julie recently posted on social media that she received the best news of all: that her blood work...
KING, N.C. — Police shot and killed a person who wounded an officer during a traffic stop in North Carolina early Sunday, according to a police official. Jordan Boyette, the police chief in King, North Carolina, said the wounded officer was grazed in the head by a bullet and is expected to fully recover.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police barged into a home ready to confront an active shooter, busting down a door with their guns drawn when they quickly realized it was a false alarm. “Yeah, it’s swatting,” one officer radioed to the rest of the first responders. Swatting is a 911 prank when someone calls in […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a man. A silver alert was issued Saturday for 58-year-old Ronnie Lee Williams. Police said Williams could have a cognitive impairment. Williams is described by investigators as black, and 6 feet tall. Investigators said he was last seen on West Friendly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of East Bessemer Avenue were closed early Sunday morning due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. East Bessemer Avenue was closed in both directions from 1:03 a.m. until around 3:23 a.m. The closure was between the intersections of Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue. There is […]
