Kid Museum opens in Bethesda

They're still constructing the underground parking garage at the future site of the Twinbrook Quarter Wegmans grocery store in Rockville, at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. The 80,000 square foot supermarket will be the retail anchor for Phase 1 of the B.F. Saul development. Phase 1 will also include 450 luxury apartment units, a rooftop sundeck, a full-size resort pool, 24 hour concierge desk, 25000 square feet of additional retail and restaurant space, a game room, a chef's kitchen, and a "state-of-the-art" fitness center.
