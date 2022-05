Booker T has weighed in on Stephanie McMahon’s recent decision to take a leave of absence from WWE, which he believes is, “well earned.”. Stephanie had released a statement claiming that she is going to be focusing on her family for the time being, leaving her role as the Chief Brand Officer. During a recent episode of his “Hall Of Fame podcast,” the former World Champion weighed in on it, claiming, “people speculate on everything,” in relation to reports he has read about Nick Khan taking over Stephanie’s responsibilities. This is something that has been claimed, but that is something he could be doing on a short-term basis until someone else is found.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO