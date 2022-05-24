ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man sentenced in 2020 Overland Park killing of 18-year-old man

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbtt5_0fo7GBp500

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 20-year-old Edwardsville, Kansas man was sentenced Monday in Johnson County court for the January 2020 killing of 18-year-old Patrick Miller .

Joseph Decelles previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. A judge sentenced him Monday to four years and seven months in prison.

Mother of KC homicide victim says son killed senselessly over $100 debt

According to court documents Decelles had no previous criminal history.

Documents state on Jan. 25, 2020, Decelles and his friend were attempting to sell a firearm at an apartmetn complex near W. 78th Street and Marty Street, near downtown Overland Park.

The victim had informed multiple people he was going to rob Decelles and his friend of the firearm.

Miller arrived with a friend, both armed with firearms. Documents say the first act that took place was Miller using his firearm to pistol whip Decelles’ friend and a fight began over a balcony of the apartment complex in which Decelles shot Miller and he fell.

When officers arrived on scene and plugged Miller’s gunshot wound and decided to move him by his head and shoulders to the parking lot of the apartment complex to make it easier for medical crews. However, Miller had broken his neck, most likely from the fall, and when officers moved him, it severed his spinal cord. He died as soon as officers placed him down in the parking lot.

Families can use app on vacation to combat human trafficking, developers say

Documents state Decelles was 17 at the time of the incident. He has been dealing with ongoing heart issues while in custody that require additional surgery.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas#Firearms#Violent Crime
KSN News

Kansas soldier indicted in romance scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A member of the U.S. Army has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Topeka for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $149,476 from 25 people. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, is charged with the following: Five counts of […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

After Olathe murder, Johnson County prosecutor wants to try 14-year-olds as adults

Six teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Smithville man at an Olathe park on May 14. The Johnson County District Attorney’s office is seeking to try four of them — all 14 years old — as adults. The other two teens are 13 and can’t be tried as adults under Kansas law.
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy