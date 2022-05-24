Man sentenced in 2020 Overland Park killing of 18-year-old man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 20-year-old Edwardsville, Kansas man was sentenced Monday in Johnson County court for the January 2020 killing of 18-year-old Patrick Miller .

Joseph Decelles previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. A judge sentenced him Monday to four years and seven months in prison.

According to court documents Decelles had no previous criminal history.

Documents state on Jan. 25, 2020, Decelles and his friend were attempting to sell a firearm at an apartmetn complex near W. 78th Street and Marty Street, near downtown Overland Park.

The victim had informed multiple people he was going to rob Decelles and his friend of the firearm.

Miller arrived with a friend, both armed with firearms. Documents say the first act that took place was Miller using his firearm to pistol whip Decelles’ friend and a fight began over a balcony of the apartment complex in which Decelles shot Miller and he fell.

When officers arrived on scene and plugged Miller’s gunshot wound and decided to move him by his head and shoulders to the parking lot of the apartment complex to make it easier for medical crews. However, Miller had broken his neck, most likely from the fall, and when officers moved him, it severed his spinal cord. He died as soon as officers placed him down in the parking lot.

Documents state Decelles was 17 at the time of the incident. He has been dealing with ongoing heart issues while in custody that require additional surgery.

