Austin Stampflee makes Glencoe history with 6A boys long jump victory at Hayward Field

By René Ferrán | Photos by Leon Neuschwander

Austin Stampflee had reason to feel confident entering the final round of the Class 6A boys long jump Friday at the OSAA track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The Glencoe junior had jumped 22 feet, 3¼ inches, in the second round of the competition. No other jumper in the field had gone that far in their career.

That was until Westview senior William Onwo matched that jump on his final attempt. While Stampflee still led the competition on a tiebreaker, he didn’t know that.

“When he put that 22-3 up, that surprised me,” Stampflee said. “I was like, ‘OK, he’s here to win it.’ I just had to put my all into this one, because everything is going to come down to this jump.”

Fueled by that adrenaline jolt, Stampflee raced down the runway and landed in the pit 22 feet, 5¾ inches away — a personal best that locked up the first state title by a Glencoe boy since 2010 and the school's first long jump title ever.

“I just felt like I had to go out there and show what we can do,” Stampflee said. “I felt calm, confident. I just thought, ‘It’s just another jump.’ That’s all you can do.”

