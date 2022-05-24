ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s education system sees large investment from historic budget

By Emily Manley
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrBgZ_0fo7FYqL00

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Teachers making less than $38,000 a year in Missouri could receive a pay raise later this year, but it won’t happen without the local school district’s approval.

Last year, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said there were roughly 4,000 teachers making between $25,000 and $35,000 annually. Under the historic budget passed by lawmakers earlier this month, there’s money for a pay boost — but only if the districts opt into the program.

Local governments in Kansas can still require masks

The General Assembly approved the largest budget in state history on May 6, $49 billion. It includes $214 million to fully fund the transportation formula for schools, something that hasn’t been done since the 1990s.

“Obviously costs for transportation have gone up significantly over the past year with diesel prices and employee pressure on wages,” DESE Deputy Commission Kari Monsees said to the State Board of Education last Tuesday. “This is an area where districts have really filled the gap in and continue to do so, and this will certainly help local budgets tremendously.”

Nearly a quarter of a billion dollars is being spent to increase minimum teacher pay from $25,000 to $38,000.

“It’s a grant process. So districts will have to apply for that, and when they do, we’re looking for some form of district-level commitment as well,” Vandeven said. “If they apply for this grant, they will demonstrate that they are willing and able to pay 30% of that salary increase.”

The state would pay for 70% of the raise and the rest is on the district, but the money is only available for schools where currently teachers make less than $38,000. There’s also $37 million for the Career Ladder program in the budget, giving raises to experienced teachers. Under the state statute, teachers who take professional credits, mentor students or participate in extracurricular activities fall under the program.There’s also money in the budget to help kids who are behind because of the pandemic. It’s called “Close the Gap.” The program was not requested by DESE but was an idea from lawmakers, appropriating $25 million to the project.

“In talking with a number of legislators with what they are trying to address, we are coming out of the pandemic currently. They see a real urgency in meeting the needs of our students, particularly those who are the most significantly impacted by that.”

Vandeven said while DESE is still working out how the program would exactly work, it would give parents additional resources to help students.

“How does the department communicate about these programs to the schools and families?” State Board of Education Member Kerry Casey asked.

“It will probably take us all summer for us to work through that process,” Monsees responded. “Some, we will prioritize to get out sooner rather than later for example the teacher pay on getting people up to $38,000.”

During May’s monthly board meeting last Tuesday, some members questioned the large sums of money that are allocated for certain topics, like reading.

“My question is how and when will we know the effectiveness of that program?” board member Peter Herschend asked Vandeven. “When you’re talking $25 million devoted to a topic, particularly new money, when will we start hearing back about the impact of this? Because I don’t want to just say, ‘Wow, we got $25 million,’ and it’s funding, and then we don’t hear from it again.”

Vandeven responded by saying right now, the department is waiting for the governor to sign off on the budget. So DESE is telling districts to proceed with caution until approved.

4Star Politics: The lines are drawn for voters, candidates

“We will be launching a reading assessment to measure what’s happening and how quickly we will be able to tell you the direct impact of these dollars on that reading is probably a couple of years down the road,” Vandeven said.

Higher education is also getting a boost in funds, with $10 million going to community colleges. Besides the increase in community colleges, all higher education institutions received a 5.4% funding increase, along with additional money for their retirement plans.

This summer the Blue Ribbon Commission is set to meet to discuss growing educator recruitment and retention issues that the state faces. The commission is set to meet in June and then deliver a report to the State Board of Education in October.

The $49 billion budget is sitting on the governor’s desk, who has until July 1 to either approve the spending plan or veto it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

AARP urges Parson to veto tax rebate that neglects seniors, low-income residents

On May 6, House Bill (HB) 2090 was passed by the Missouri House of Representatives, for the second time. The bill was delivered to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk on May 18. HB 2090 was originally drafted and passed through the House as a mundane bill that allows for state employees to be paid bi-weekly. The original bill was passed through the House unanimously on a vote of 134-0.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri lawmaker looks to protect integrity of mid-term elections

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — The mid-term elections will be held on Nov. 8 and Missouri state lawmakers are working hard to get things ready. With Governor Parson signing the new congressional redistricting plan into law, the southern part of the state looks different and the northern part has remained primarily unaffected by the change.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bills go up for Missouri Liberty customers

JOPLIN, Mo. – Liberty customers in Missouri will see an increase in their electric bills soon. On May 17, the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved the updated base rates for Empire District Electric Company (doing business as Liberty). (On the Kansas side… Empire customers see a rate decrease)...
LIBERTY, MO
KMOV

Missouri senators got millions in donations from NRA, records show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- As memories of the 19 students and two teachers gunned down inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas bring calls for change, some Missouri and Illinois lawmakers hold tight connections to the National Rifle Association. The nonprofit OpenSecrets.Org compiled Federal Election Commission data, showing money the NRA...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Dese#The General Assembly
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Come To Missouri

photo of money in handsPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri state lawmaker hopeful courts will strike down voter ID

A Columbia lawmaker who serves on the Missouri House Elections and Elected Officials Committee opposes voter ID legislation approved in Jefferson City. State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) says any provision you put between someone and the ballot box will slow down voting. “It’s not just photo ID. Someone might...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston pastor appointed to Missouri Ethics Commission

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson appointed two new members to the Missouri Ethics Commission, giving the panel enough members to act on complaints. William “Bill” Villapiano, the pastor of Faith Fellowship of Houston, was among the appointees alongside Rep. Kathie Conway, of St. Charles. With the appointments, there...
HOUSTON, MO
KOMU

MoDOT plans to add loop ramp to Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange

COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a loop ramp to the existing Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway interchange. This will make it possible for all traffic on Grindstone seeking to go north on Highway 63 to make a right turn to do so. The project manager for this project, Zachery Osman, said these improvements are necessary for convenience and safety.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy