A Bonneville County man was arrested for Aggravated Assault after an investigation into a Domestic Disturbance. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3000 E. block of Greenwillow at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and made contact with 25 year old Nickolas Hansen and the reporting party. Deputies were told the victim and Mr. Hansen had been in an argument that ultimately led to Hansen chasing the victim down the street with a knife. The victim was able to get away and secure...

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO