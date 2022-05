His activism has helped communities across the country, and the White House has taken notice. Trae The Truth never hesitates to mobilize for those in need, especially victims of unforeseen tragedies. America has seen one incident after another in recent months, and as he was organizing an event in Buffalo following the Tops Market massacre that took the lives of 10 Black residents, we were hit with the Uvalde school shooting. In that tragedy, 19 children and two teachers were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO