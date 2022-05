COLUMBUS, Ohio — A safe school is a school with a plan, according to school safety expert Ken Trump. "The first and best line of defense is well-trained, highly-alerted staff and student body. The number one way we find [out] about weapons plots and threats to self-harm is from kids who come forward and tell an adult they can trust," said Trump, who is the president of National School Safety and Security Services in Cleveland.

