ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How NCIS Season 19 Finale Finally Broke From Tradition In A Big Way

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the NCIS Season 19 finale, “Birds of a Feather.” Read at your own risk!

NCIS aired its Season 19 finale, and it was one for the books as a couple of key reveals set the stage for Season 20. Alden Parker might be in mortal danger after the return of “The Raven” and the introduction of his ex-wife , but that’s not what had me talking after the finale. I was actually stunned about the major development regarding Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer , which seemingly broke from the typical tradition of how romance plays out on the CBS series.

Just one episode after Knight and Jimmy confessed feelings for each other and had a coffee date , they decided to talk out exactly what all that meant for them. As a hardened NCIS fan, I was fully prepared to see one of them decide to take a step back and nothing change between them, but the exact opposite happened. They made out not once but twice in the crime lab after confirming that the dates meant a  more to them than something casual, and it seems like they’re officially a couple.

If you’re an NCIS viewer who was around for the drawn-out cat and mouse game between Bishop and Torres and other past romantic pairings like Ziva and Tony , this had to feel like a shock to the system. Executive producer Steven D. Binder shared with TV Insider the reasoning behind the decision and how Palmer and Knight differ from other past pairings:

That stems from in the past, a lot of the couplings have happened over time a lot more organically than this one is occurring. Tony [Michael Weatherly] and Ziva [Cote de Pablo] were not a thing for a really long time, and then they were a thing. Torres [Wilmer Valderrama] and Bishop [Emily Wickersham], again, were not a thing for a really long time, and then they were a thing. This time, we just want to go a different route, and this route can go anywhere. By getting together sooner, they can break up sooner, and then we can be in that space, or they can be together. We just didn’t want to slow-walk the part that we’ve slow-walked before because that enables us to get to places that we haven’t done before.

NCIS fans won’t have to watch Jimmy and Knight go back and forth any longer because the writers wanted to explore a relationship within the confines of a season rather than continue with seasons of casual flirting moments between them. I’m certainly not mad about it, and eager to see what new ways this dynamic reinvigorates the show in Season 20.

Of course, I’m not sure the focus will be on the new couple immediately, especially given Parker’s situation. After all, a murderous ex setting up the NCIS team leader is a big situation, not to mention life-threatening. Now isn’t really the time for public relationship announcements, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see how Jimmy and Jessica approach that when Season 20 rolls around.

NCIS is done with Season 19 over at CBS, but Season 20 is on the way. Now that the procedural is on a break, it’s the perfect time to take a look at the 2022 television schedule and find that next show to get into as the summer draws near.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVGuide.com

3 Canceled Shows That Deserve to be Saved

It's that dreaded time of year when broadcast networks make room on their schedules for new fall TV shows by cancelling some old ones, but this year's Upfronts season has been particularly brutal. The ax has fallen on 17 shows so far, with one showrunner referring to the cancellation spree as the Red Wedding. Among the fallen are fan-favorites series like Magnum P.I. and Good Sam on CBS, Batwoman and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW, and The Endgame on NBC.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Could Mark Harmon Still Return To NCIS As Gibbs? Here’s What Sean Murray Says

Season 19 of NCIS has been without longtime cast member Mark Harmon for the majority of the season. Over the last few years, rumors were swirling that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural and, ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get sent on a big (and long) mission. But could he still come back in some way? Well, Sean Murray is opening up about whether we've seen the last of Gibbs.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Michael Weatherly
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Parade

'I'm Not Saying This for a Tease!' NCIS Star Sean Murray Says There's a Real 'Possibility' of Return for Gibbs and DiNozzo

There’s been a lot of changes on season 19 of NCIS. Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) was replaced by Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) after her surprising departure for undercover work at the end of last season, and then, the biggest shocker of all was the exit of Mark Harmon from his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs just a few episodes into season 19.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ How Daniela Ruah Met Her Real-Life Husband Thanks to Fellow Costar

Daniela Ruah is known for playing Special Agent Kensi Blye on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” She and Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, play one of TV’s most beloved couples on the CBS procedural series. Coincidentally, Ruah met her real-life husband thanks to her on-screen partner. In addition, Ruah’s husband and Eric have an interesting bond: they’re siblings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Palmer and Knight’s Relationship Differs From Previous Storylines on the Show

We’ve seen some incredibly memorable romantic relationships form throughout “NCIS” history. Some include Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David in earlier seasons and Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Jack Sloane more recently. And that’s just the beginning. However, as we wrapped up season 19 of “NCIS,” fans were introduced to a new potential romance between medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and special agent Jessica Knight. And while this isn’t, by any means, the first coworker-turned-colleague coupling, the duo’s relationship differs starkly from previous storylines.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: Here’s How Will Hochman’s Joe Hill Will Return

It’s hard to believe, but May 6th airs the 20th and final episode of “Blue Bloods” season 12. Interestingly though, before the series goes on its annual summer hiatus, writers plan to bring back one missing character. Last seen during the season 11 finale, “Blue Bloods” fans can expect a return from Joe Hill. Hill, played by actor Will Hochman, appears to have a pretty crucial role in the upcoming finale.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Lands New Role Acting Alongside Frank Grillo

Katrina Law has found major success on “NCIS” as Special Agent Jessica Knight. She’s also previously featured in three separate Hallmark holiday movies, not to mention a host of other popular shows and films. However, now, the cast of “NCIS” is wrapping season 19, with Katrina Law finding a new role alongside Frank Grillo. This time though, “NCIS” fans will see the character in an all-new role as she stars in the upcoming horror-thriller, “Year 2.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Casey and Brett Might Be Calling It Quits

Fans of Chicago Fire are gearing up for the season finale with Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, making an appearance at the big wedding. He’s going to join Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer. These two have been staying busy with their long-distance relationship. Are these two about to split up and call it quits? With this show, there always are aces in the hole and possibilities galore.
CHICAGO, IL
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy