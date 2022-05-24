MN: MOTHER CHARGED IN DEATH OF 6YO BOY FOUND IN TRUNK

Related
8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with
A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
A mother who was handcuffed outside the Texas school shooting later ran into the school and pulled her two children to safety: report
"The police were doing nothing," a mother of students at the Texas school where the shooting took place told WSJ. "They were just standing outside the fence."
Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears
A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teens Gunned Down at Graduation Party With Hundreds in Attendance
Local investigators currently believe that the shooting began as a result of a fight between attendees.
Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears
A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
REVEALED: Florida student, 10, arrested for school shooting text wrote that he'd bought four assault rifles and warned 'get ready for water day'
The Florida sheriff who arrested an elementary school student for allegedly threatening a mass shooting defended publicly exposing the minor by saying 'a child pulling a trigger equals the same aftermath.'. Daniel Issac Marquez, 10, was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting after sending a...
Police should turn a blind eye to low-level drug-taking and scrap walking the beat, says force union boss
Police should turn a blind eye to low level drug offences and cut back Neighbourhood Beat teams to deal with lack of funding, a police union boss said yesterday. Inspector Andy Berry, chairman of the Devon and Cornwall force’s Police Federation, declared that “everything is creaking” in policing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philly dirt bike rider, 19, is charged with killing skateboarder, 17, he struck while doing wheelies during illegal ride before fleeing the scene
A teenage dirt biker has been charged with the homicide of a 17-year-old skateboarder, after he struck the youth while speeding and doing wheelies on the streets of Philadelphia earlier this month. Surveillance footage of the May 15 collision shows suspect Kevin Rubio, 19, driving the street-illegal bike down Front...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0