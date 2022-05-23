ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Senior Hayden Loy hurls Colts into D-II district finals

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

Senior Hayden Loy may be new to the role as the lead dog of Meadowbrook High's pitching staff. But the results are showing that new role fits him like a glove, after another impressive night's work by the crafty lefthander in Monday's Division II district semi-final  match-up with No 4 seed St. Clairsville at Don Coss Stadium.

Loy tossed a complete game, three-hit shutout to lead the Colts to the 5-0 victory and a spot in Wednesday's D-II district championship game versus Steubenville at Harrison Central's brand new Mazeroski Field.

Injuries have forced Colts' head man Sam Fondriest to go searching for a new ace, and it appears Fondriest has hit the lottery with the selection of Loy to fill the role.

Loy allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out one with a pair of walks to collect the win on the mound and improve his season W-L mark to 6-2.

"That's what he's done all year for us, what we have come to expect," Fondriest explained. "And I think he's come to expect that type of effort from himself. Just an outstanding effort, he just flat out competes out there on the mound."

"He just challenges hitters, goes right after them," Fondriest added. "Hayden doesn't have overwhelming velocity, but he has 2-3 pitches that he can throw for strikes at any time. That makes it difficult for hitters by keeping them off balance."

After shutting down Philo in a 5-4 Meadowbrook victory in last week's Division II sectional championship game, Loy was looking forward to toeing the rubber against St. Clairsville Monday night in another win or go home tournament game.

"I felt amazing out there tonight, especially being against St. Clairsville pumped me up a bit," Loy explained. "We've lost to them so many times in baseball and football, it just feels great to come out tonight and get the win. And to get to be on the mound in charge of it was special for me."

"It's great to have a defense behind me like I do," Loy said. "They turned two big double plays for me tonight, and I know thy have my back. That allows me to be comfortable to just pump the zone with strikes, knowing they will make the plays behind me."

As for filling the role as the Colts' number one option on the mound, Loy explained it gives him a lot of satisfaction to be able to come through for his team.

"It's been kind of crazy this year with Austin's arm being hurt," Loy offered. "It just feels great to be able to step in there and just fill the role and allow us to compete. It feels to help the team out and not let them down. Like I said, I've just trusted my guys behind and try to throw strikes.'

Meadowbrook gave Loy all the run support he would need with a two run rally in the third inning to jump out to the lead. With two outs, Loy got the rally started stroking a double into the left-center gap.

Senior Aiden Reis followed with a walk to put a pair of runners aboard. Senior Austin Fox then squibbed an infield hit down the third base line to bring Loy home with the game's first run and a 1-0 lead. Senior Damon Launder then drilled a RBI base hit into center-field to plate Fox for the 2-0 Colts' advantage.

Meadowbrook extended its lead out to the final margin of 5-0 with three runs in the fifth frame. Fox, Launder and senior Josh Hupp each collected RBI base hits in the inning for the Colts.

Meadowbrook improves to 16-8 on the season, and banged out a total of 12 hits with Loy leading the way with a double, two singles and a pair of runs scored to complete his busy night. Reis chipped in with a pair of singles, Launder collected two singles with two RBIs. Fox with a double, RBI and senior Brady McManaway with a double. Senior Mikey Stahl and junior Colton St. Clair each added base hits for the winners.

St. Clairsville finishes it season with a 13-7 mark, with Joey Balgo, Austin Porter and Logan Shields each with singles for the Red Devils in the loss.

Community Policy