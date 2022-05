Catfish Marks First New York State Record Fish Established in 2022. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today that the State record for channel catfish was broken on May 8, 2022. Using cut bait while bottom fishing, Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a 35-pound, 12-ounce channel catfish from the Black River in Jefferson County. Bailey’s record-breaking catch surpassed the previous state record catfish, caught from Lake Ontario in 2017, by 9 ounces.

