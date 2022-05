Saturday marked the start of a new journey for over 750 Bryan and Rudder high school seniors who graduated at Reed Arena in College Station. “We have persevered through all the adversity and now we’re here, Reed Arena, first graduating class of Bryan High to encounter and recover from COVID,” Bryan graduate Jaden Scott said. “We came in as little freshmen wandering around aimlessly just trying to find a place in this big system and now we’re older, more mature and about to take our next steps in life.”

