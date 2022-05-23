A walk-off home run for John Glenn on Monday sent the Watkins Memorial softball team to a 4-3 loss in eight innings in a tuneup for the regional tournament.

Carsyn Cassady struck out three in three hitless innings for the Warriors (26-2), and Kendal Tellings followed with three strikeouts and four runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings. McKayla Jellison hit a solo home run, and Hannah Hunt added an RBI double, Tellings an RBI single and Cortney Dobbs a double and a run scored.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Watkins Memorial softball edged in eighth at John Glenn