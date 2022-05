It's clear that we're living in the worst possible timeline. Everything is terrible, and now we can add fortune cookies to the list of things that have been ruined forever. Chinese food is one of those comforts in life that you can depend on. No matter what else is going on, I can always rely on my favorite Chinese restaurant to deliver the same great dining experience. I've been ordering from Jade Palace on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls for almost two decades. Their food is consistently delicious and, in my opinion, is head and shoulders above any other Chinese food restaurant in the Hudson Valley. However, a recent change to their fortune cookies has left me and other diners very disappointed.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO