Weather Blog: Quiet start to the work week

By Haley Bouley
 3 days ago

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back chilly into the lower 40’s upper 30’s for most…. nearing the freezing mark for the colder hallows of the Kingdom and Adirondacks. A Frost Advisory is in place until 8 AM Tuesday

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds as temperatures climb to the lower 70’s

Wednesday: Another partly to mostly sunny day, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 70’s. A spot shower cant be ruled out in the higher elevations, especially in the southern Adriondacks.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

