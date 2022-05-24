Weather Blog: Quiet start to the work week
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back chilly into the lower 40’s upper 30’s for most…. nearing the freezing mark for the colder hallows of the Kingdom and Adirondacks. A Frost Advisory is in place until 8 AM Tuesday
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds as temperatures climb to the lower 70’s
Wednesday: Another partly to mostly sunny day, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 70’s. A spot shower cant be ruled out in the higher elevations, especially in the southern Adriondacks.
Have a great evening!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley
