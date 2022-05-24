ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' David Bednar: Earns first win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bednar (1-0) allowed one hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings while earning a win over Colorado on Monday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Optioned to Triple-A

Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Alvarado's control issues finally reached a tipping point for the Phillies, so he'll exit the active roster to clear space for Friday's starter Bailey Falter. Alvarado's 15.4 percent walk rate is actually a notable improvement on his 18.7 percent mark from last year, but it's still nowhere near good enough and contributed heavily to his 7.62 ERA. His stuff is good enough that he could add to his 20 career saves at some point down the line if he could just figure out his command, but it doesn't look like such an improvement is coming any time soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Struggles mightily Sunday

Warren (2-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an out to take the loss and the blown save Sunday against the Giants. Warren had been effective over his last four outings, as he tossed 4.2 scoreless innings to earn two saves and a hold during that time. Tyler Mahle carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday, but Warren surrendered the lead in the top of the eighth inning and was charged with his third blown save of the year. While the right-hander had earned more closing duties recently, he's now converted just three of six save chances this season, and he's posted a 7.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 19 appearances in 2022. Tony Santillan and Alexis Diaz could see more ninth-inning work following Warren's rough outing.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Blasts first homer of season

Almora went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Giants. The Reds gave up a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning Sunday, but Almora brought the team closer in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run homer. The 28-year-old has drawn four consecutive starts, and he has gone 7-for-16 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and four runs during that time.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham accepts three-game ban for 'Will Smith-style' slap on Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for "inappropriate conduct" prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham says he has accepted a three-game suspension that resulted from his dispute with Joc Pederson of the Giants. The suspension began with Friday night's game and will span the final two games of the weekend series between the Giants and Reds at Cincinnati. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field preparation, made the announcement on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez has hit .279 (12-for-43) and notched all four of his steals on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Contract selected by Mariners

Elias' contract was selected by the Mariners on Friday. Elias spent most of spring training recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021, but he was activated at Triple-A Tacoma in mid-April. Elias briefly joined the Mariners as a replacement player last week but has spent most of the season in Tacoma, where he posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 14 appearances (one start). The southpaw converted 14 of 16 save chances for Seattle in 2019, but it seems most likely that he'll pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations to begin his current stint with the major-league club.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Starts up rehab assignment

Adames (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Carolina on Sunday. Adames hasn't played since May 15 due to a left ankle sprain, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return from the 10-day injured list now that he's been cleared to suit up for the Brewers' Low-A affiliate. The team hasn't indicated whether Adames will require additional rehab games to begin the upcoming week, but the Brewers will presumably see how his ankle feels coming out of Sunday's action before determining his next steps. Assuming Adames is cleared to come off the IL within the next few days, he would take back everyday duties at shortstop, with Luis Urias sliding back over to third base and Jace Peterson moving into a bench role as a result.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Not starting Saturday

Brujan isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan started the last three games and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone while Brett Phillips enters the lineup in right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Makes return at Triple-A

Stewart (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and three runs in his five games since returning from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Stewart was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks due to the unspecified issue. After being dropped from the Orioles'...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Heading to injured list

Rendon is being placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right wrist inflammation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Rendon was withheld from Friday's lineup due to the injury, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. The 31-year-old has apparently played through the injury throughout most of the season, but he'll now miss some time after it flared up while he was taking a swing Thursday. It's unclear exactly how long Rendon is expected to be out, though he'll be eligible to be activated June 6.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy