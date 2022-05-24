Pirates' David Bednar: Earns first win

Warren (2-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an out to take the loss and the blown save Sunday against the Giants. Warren had been effective over his last four outings, as he tossed 4.2 scoreless innings to earn two saves and a hold during that time. Tyler Mahle carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday, but Warren surrendered the lead in the top of the eighth inning and was charged with his third blown save of the year. While the right-hander had earned more closing duties recently, he's now converted just three of six save chances this season, and he's posted a 7.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 19 appearances in 2022. Tony Santillan and Alexis Diaz could see more ninth-inning work following Warren's rough outing.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO