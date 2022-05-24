ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Resting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Betts will be out of the lineup for rest Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Still battling illness

Bellinger (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will remain on the bench for the second day in a row after he was scratched ahead of Tuesday's 9-4 win with a non-COVID-19-related illness. With Mookie Betts also sitting out Wednesday in what amounts to a routine maintenance day, the Dodgers will deploy a starting outfield of Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Hanser Alberto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Lakers legend James Worthy says Los Angeles 'refused to build' like the Grizzlies, Bucks and Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended in disappointment after not only missing the playoffs, but getting excluded from the play-in round after finishing with a 33-49 record. Injuries certainly played a role as LeBron James played in just 56 games, while Anthony Davis was available for just 40 games. Then there was the failure of the Russell Westbrook experiment, an issue that may not get resolved in the offseason if the Lakers can't find a trade partner to take on his $47 million expiring contract, or if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a buyout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mookie Betts
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Sharp in Wednesday's no-decision

Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Slugs first homer

Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Everyday role opens up

Taylor is starting in right field and batting cleanup Tuesday against San Diego. The 27-year-old already started four of the past five games in center field over Lorenzo Cain, but he's now likely to operate as Milwaukee's primary right fielder after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late and is 7-for-16 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs over his past four appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Tuesday

Harrison will sit Tuesday against Boston, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Harrison sits for the second game in a row after previously making three straight starts. He hasn't earned a true everyday role this season, as he's hitting just .179/.258/.286. Leury Garcia will start at second base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: More healing needed before swinging

Tatis (wrist) underwent a bone scan Tuesday which revealed more healing is required before he's cleared to swing a bat, Annie Heilbrunn of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Tatis has been taking part in light field work, but he's not yet able to play catch or swing a bat. The 23-year-old is expected to receive another bone scan "sooner rather than later," but it's clear his return to full baseball activities won't happen in the immediate future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: On bench again

Bryant (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Sam Hilliard will draw a start in left field while Bryant is on the bench for the second game in a row due to back discomfort. The 30-year-old was scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't yet provided an update on the extent of Bryant's injury. Regardless, the fact that Bryant is experiencing back issues just a few days after returning from a stay on the 10-day injured list that was caused by back stiffness isn't a welcome sign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA

