ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WV Legislative Interims visit Morgantown

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XcCL_0fo7A1IK00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2022 West Virginia Legislative Interims are taking place in Morgantown and kicked off with a pig roast reception at the Monongalia County Center at Mylan Park Monday.

The reception, hosted by the Monongalia County Commission consisted of various exhibits and opportunities for committee members to learn more about Monongalia County’s development, activities, opportunities and challenges.

While in town, the interims committee will tour the area and meet with local leaders from various industries and organizations to learn more about Greater Morgantown’s position in key topic areas such as economic development, workforce, higher education, healthcare, energy and infrastructure.

“Well what’s working in a great direction is Monongalia County, the citizens get together, there are so many good things going on by non-profits, by just your regular citizens pooling together and not saying, you know, we can’t do that, but then why not,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora. “

Commissioner Sikora said both the county and the state need to be more proactive instead of reactive to issues faced by the residents in the county.

“We need to work on the roads. I mean when they come up here they’re going to drive around and they’re going to see the roads are not optimal. We need to focus on the roads. And Monongalia County is unlike any other county in that we have so much going on here. We employ more people from outside the county than actually live in the county,” said Sikora. “Governor Justice just announced a couple of weeks ago that they are going to support our Harmony Grove interchange which is going to provide access to the Morgantown Industrial Park, its going to provide safe access to two schools s off of River Road, and its going to save the infrastructure of Westover. So that’s a big, the Harmony Grove interchange is a big thing. Even off this exit, Exit 155, that’s the main entrance to WVU, to Morgantown, to Monongalia County, We need to get that fixed too. And there are a lot of things that work, I mean, I am not throwing stones at the state, there are a lot of things that are in motion that just in the next couple of years that we hope to really explode.”

Commissioner Sikora said that the formula for all 55 counties in the state is not working and not the right fit for Monongalia County and the people who utilize those roads. He hopes that the legislative committee will be able to find a workable solution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

How to report possible school threats, shootings in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is reminding residents to report if they think a school might be in danger. West Virginia has a Safe Schools helpline that is answered 27/7, 365 days a year. Anyone who has information about possible threats […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Harmony Grove, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Westover, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Sports
Metro News

Hundreds of shoes displayed at state Capitol to represent West Virginians lost by suicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 350 pairs of shoes filled the front steps of the state Capitol on Thursday as part of a display for May being Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Prevent Suicide West Virginia’s most recent data available, 354 West Virginians committed suicide in 2020 — the most recent data available. The 354 pairs of shoes were in remembrance of those citizens.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Bishop pleads for ban on semi-automatic firearms in West Virginia

The bishop in West Virginia is urging Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session to ban high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles. The push by Bishop Mark Brennan of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese comes after a spree of mass shootings, most recently the killings of nineteen elementary school students and two teachers in Texas.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Don’t be alarmed by helicopters in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Wv Legislative Interims#The Interims Committee#Greater Morgantown
wtae.com

Colossal carp: Pennsylvanian catches massive fish in West Virginia lake

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania angler caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick, of Mount Pleasant, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long, breaking the record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WV senators speak with veterans ahead of possible VA cuts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A group of United States Senators talked with veterans across the state about eliminating the VA AIR Commission. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito took part in a live discussion Wednesday morning at several facilities including VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. The Zoom conference focused on important aspects of the reintroduced […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for UHC campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The WVU School of Nursing is now accepting applications for its new campus at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The newest class, which is a fast-track program for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree, is an 18-month-long program, running from January 2023 to August 2024. The class will consist […]
Metro News

Manchin holds second virtual Town Hall meeting on V-A proposed cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WDTV

West Virginia to receive part of $19 million settlement with Ford

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will be awarded a portion of the $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model years 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement, according to Attorney General...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Interstate 79 shut down in Marion County for police activity

UPDATE (5/26/22 11:19 p.m.): We have more information about Thursday’s incident here. UPDATE (5/26/22 8:41 p.m.): FAIRMONT, W.Va. – According to West Virginia 511, one lane northbound and southbound has reopened along Interstate 79. ORIGINAL STORY (5/26/22 7:13 p.m.): Interstate 79 in Marion County is currently shut down for police activity. According to West Virginia […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for […]
AGRICULTURE
WBOY 12 News

Manhunt ends in Marion County after multi-county police chase

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Three people have been arrested in Marion County after a multi-county police chase ended in a manhunt. According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, it started just before 6 p.m. Thursday when three people left Clarksburg and headed to Bridgeport in a pursuit involving law enforcement. While in Bridgeport, the three suspects […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy