Last August, Missouri prosecutors gained a new tool — a law that allowed them to take action in cases they believed had resulted in wrongful convictions. And last week, Washington County Prosecutor Josh Hedgecorth became the second prosecutor in Missouri to use it. Hedgecorth filed a motion to vacate conviction in the case of Michael Politte, who was arrested at 14 and charged with killing his mother in Hopewell, Missouri. Hedgecorth wrote that there was “clear and convincing evidence” Politte was erroneously convicted.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO