Bibb County, GA

Bibb Sheriff raises deputy pay after learning code enforcement had higher salaries

By Brittany Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga, (WGXA)-- Last week, WGXA uncovered that Bibb County Code Enforcement Officers were taking home more money than the county's sheriff's deputies. We took what we found to Sheriff David Davis. "While that is an important position and code enforcement has done a lot for the community I...

