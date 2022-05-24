Bibb Sheriff raises deputy pay after learning code enforcement had higher salaries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb has filed suit in superior court against a fourth hotel for being the center of illegal activity in Macon. Macon Bibb has filed against the owners, agents, and corporations of the Macon Inn off of Riverside Drive due to the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls, and other reports there in an effort to end the public nuisance that has been maintained at the location. From March 2016 to February 2022, emergency services have received over 450 emergency calls to the Macon Inn concerning drug crimes, aggravated assaults, weapon offenses, robbery, rape, and other activities. Over 20 of those cases have been detailed in the suit. Records from just one ambulance provider showed that between December of 2017 and May of 2022 there were 375 calls reporting suspected overdoses.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO