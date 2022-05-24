ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Predicting Texas football’s next portal addition after Tarique Milton

By Andrew Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program added the sixth player by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal on the evening of May 23 thanks to a commitment from a former Big 12 foe. Texas added a commitment out of the portal early this week from the former...

Eleven Warriors

Tayvion Galloway Embracing Opportunity to Camp with Ohio State, Five-star Javien Toviano Puts OSU in His Top 8 and Byron Louis Picks Up a Buckeyes Offer

Ohio State’s recruiting camp season will begin next week, with the first of six one-day camps scheduled for June 1. These camps serve as a showcase of sorts for prospects across the country to work out in front of and be coached by members of the Ohio State coaching staff. Hundreds of prospects attend each camp hoping to impress OSU coaches enough to land an offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
footballscoop.com

Ryan Day says he wants to be at Ohio State "for as long as he possibly can"

When you stop and think about it, Ryan Day's third season as Ohio State's head coach was his worst. It was the first time his Buckeyes outfit did not win the Big Ten, reach the College Football Playoff, or end the year in the AP top-5. All they did was go 11-2, win the Rose Bowl, and finish a distant sixth in the AP.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Top 5-Star Recruit Has Canceled His Ohio State Visit

Ohio State will not be getting an official visit from running back Richard Young, one of the top players in the class of 2023. However, the Buckeyes are apparently still in contention for Young's commitment. The Lehigh Acres (Fla.) five-star prospect confirmed as much on Tuesday night. Young first tweeted...
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Ryan Day Has Received A Major Family Honor

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has notched several great achievements since taking over as the Buckeyes' head coach in 2018, but this non-football related award no doubt holds a special place in his heart. Day has been named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council....
COLUMBUS, OH
Supermarket News

Kroger launches Ocado ‘spoke’ facility in central Ohio

The Kroger Co. has opened an Ocado-automated “spoke” e-commerce fulfillment facility to help process online grocery orders in central Ohio. Located on Shook Road in Lockbourne, Ohio, the 61,000-square-foot spoke will work with Kroger’s 375,000-square-foot, Ocado-automated customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, and serve as a last-mile cross-dock site, the supermarket giant said Wednesday. The Lockbourne spoke will extend the reach of the Monroe CFC “hub” to customers up to 200 miles away — at full capacity enabling consumers in more than 250 central Ohio ZIP codes, including the Columbus area, to access Kroger Delivery service, Kroger noted. The new spoke facility, which has begun filling online orders, will employ up to 200 associates.
LOCKBOURNE, OH
sunny95.com

Columbus, Newark see population growth

COLUMBUS – While many of the nation’s largest cities saw their populations dwindle during the first year of the pandemic, Columbus was not among them. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show Columbus added only 668 residents from 2020 to 2021, it was still among the fastest-growing cities with populations of at least 50,000 with 905,000 residents as of July 1, 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin First Watch to feature patio, alcohol on the menu

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —When First Watch says it’s opening a new restaurant in Dublin, it means it’s doing a lot more than just adding another Central Ohio location. It’s ready to show Central Ohio diners something truly new. The Florida-based restaurant chain expects to open its 11th area location later this year or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg schools narrows superintendent search to two candidates

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to two, both of whom are already leaders in central Ohio schools. According to the district, the finalists are: Dr. Corey Grubbs is a Columbus City Schools area superintendent who currently leads 7,000 students in 19 schools. Garilee Ogdon […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Getting the band back together

Bryan Corbett can barely contain his excitement. For months, the long-time resident of Grove City has had the days of May 26 through May 30 circled on all of his personal calendars, complete with urgent underlines and several exclamation marks. “I have been counting down the months, weeks, days, and...
WORTHINGTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he doesn’t have a conflict of interest as a new board member of an Ohio bank — that’s regulated by the administration of which Husted is a part. Despite the denial, his new side gig is likely to add to ethics questions about an administration that has already had […] The post Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard Darby grad faces federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The FBI has arrested a former Hilliard resident turned Florida doctor, after a Columbus woman sent in a tip alleging that he tried to buy underage girls as sex slaves. https://nbc4i.co/3wSuppE.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
