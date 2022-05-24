Happ, Wisdom hit 3-run HRs, Cubs top Aquino, Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Monday night despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino.

Happ drove in Seiya Suzuki with a fourth-inning double before Wisdom hit his team-leading 10th homer.

With Chicago holding a 4-3 lead with two outs in the seventh, Happ drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Luis Cessa into the right-field bleachers.

Drew Smyly (2-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out five. He seemed to be on the way to one of his best outings of the season, retiring 13 at one point, but got in trouble in the sixth when Tommy Pham hit a solo homer and Aquino launched a two-run shot to center field.

Aquino, who had spent the last few weeks in the minors because of lack of production, hit another long drive in the eighth, slamming Chris Martin's slider 429 feet off the facing of the second deck in left field.

Aquino, who has struggled in recent years after a big rookie season, began the game with just one home run in 45 at-bats for the Reds in 2022.

David Robertson closed for his sixth save.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-6) continued to struggle. He lasted four innings, allowing four runs and four hits and striking out five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Manager David Ross said C Willson Conteras, who left Saturday's game with tightness in his left hamstring, is getting better and probably will not have to go on the injury list.

Reds: RHP Connor Overton was placed on the 60-day injury list with back issues. ... LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Louisville before making his Reds debut. ... LHP Nick Lododo (lower back) has started throwing again. ... The Reds still have 13 players on the injured list.

MOVES

Reds OF Nick Senzel (COVID-19 list) was activated and started in center field. He went 0 for 5 and struck out three times. He missed 17 games. ... The Reds reinstated the following players from the COVID-19 restriction list following the road trip to Toronto: OF Albert Almora Jr., INF Brandon Drury and RHPs Joel Kuhnel and Tyler Mahle. .... Right-hander Graham Ashcraft, INF Taylor Motter and were sent back to Louisville after being brought up as substitute players for the Blue Jays series.

UP NEXT

The Cubs send RHP Marcus Stroman (1-4, 4.88) to the mound to face Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23) on Tuesday night.