ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Jordan, Tedisco both want to run in Saratoga County-Schenectady-Niskayuna district

By William Marincic
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6g6g_0fo786fU00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Senator Daphne Jordan speaks at a June 2021 event in Halfmoon. James Tedisco is at left.

ALBANY — The final redistricting maps will potentially make Elise Stefanik and Paul Tonko constituents of each other and have set off an intra-party scramble to represent Schenectady in the state Senate.

The new boundaries for state legislators and U.S. representatives in New York were released around midnight Friday. They incorporate changes made after criticism of a draft released last that, among other things, severed the cities of Amsterdam and Saratoga Springs from the central Capital Region.

Saratoga Springs and the rest of Saratoga County will become part of New York’s 20th Congressional District, currently represented by Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

Amsterdam and the rest of Montgomery County will become part of NY-21, currently represented by Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Both say they’ll run for re-election in their current districts, where both will have significant name-recognition advantages in November. Neither plans to move their residence, so if both are re-elected, they’ll live in each other’s districts.

Stefanik alluded to this in a prepared statement but looked beyond the redistricting to the November election.

“While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the congressional representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York.”

Tonko expressed regret that the cohesive five-city core of NY-20 would now be four cities.

“Residents of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties — and the city of Troy — will benefit from a unified voice in Congress next year,” he said in a prepared statement. “I am thankful for that, but I am deeply disappointed that the [map] creates an incomplete Congressional district for the Capital Region by excluding the city of Amsterdam.”

The mayors of the five cities came together last week to urge changes to the draft map. Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim on Monday expressed relief that his city, at least, has been restored to NY-20.

“Really what it came down to was less politics than the map,” he said. “Saratoga County is clearly part of the Capital Region. To the extent we get another 10 years, knock on wood, to work with Paul Tonko that’s all the better.”

SENATE RACE

New York’s 44th Senate District, meanwhile, has been reconfigured to consist of Saratoga County plus the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County. Incumbent Senators Daphne Jordan of Halfmoon and James Tedisco of Glenville both want to represent it.

Neither is an incumbent in the 44th — Jordan now represents the 43rd and Tedisco the 49th.

Jordan lives in the new district and has represented the majority of Saratoga County residents since her election in 2018. Tedisco has represented other parts of Saratoga County and Schenectady since 1983, first in the Assembly, recently in the Senate.

Both are apparently scrambling for party support to run in the 44th, making announcements each time they land an endorsement.

The Schenectady County Republican and Conservative parties are behind Tedisco, as are the Milton Republicans. He was seeking support from Clifton Park Republicans on Monday night.

But Jordan has been racking up some big names, including state Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, former U.S. Rep. John Faso, the state Conservative Party, and her predecessor as senator, Kathy Marchione, who called out Tedisco for potentially forcing a Republican primary by pursuing the 44th.

Ortt tweeted that he wants Tedisco to run in the new 46th Senate District, where he lives, which as redrawn includes all of Montgomery County and most of Albany and Schenectady counties.

Sen. Neil Breslin, a Democrat whose community history in Albany is every bit as deep in Albany as Tedisco’s is in Schenectady, will live in the new 46th and is running for re-election to an office he’s held since 1996.

An election between the two would be a change of pace for both veteran legislators, who’ve often faced opponents with nowhere near the same level of name recognition or experience.

Tedisco said he’s focused entirely on the 44th and gave no indication whether he might run in the 46th if he doesn’t gain secure party support over Jordan.

“Over and over again in my time as a representative, I’ve seen the ‘big bosses,’ Albany insiders and so-called powers in our state government try to flex their muscle and overcome or control the will of the people and tell them who should be their elected officials,” Tedisco said in a prepared statement.

“Now they’re trying to use their power to strongarm the people of Saratoga County and tell them who is the best for and who to elect as state Senator for the new 44th Senate District!”

He also appealed to his fellow Republicans’ competitive and practical sides, noting that the new district has 4,000 more enrolled Democrats than Republicans, and since he has soundly defeated the two likely November opponents — Democrats Thearse McCalmon of Schenectady and Michelle Ostrelich of Niskayuna — in previous general elections he’s the best shot at keeping the district in GOP hands.

McCalmon and Ostrelich are headed for a primary.

Both expect to win.

“The Democratic primary is Aug. 23rd and the general election is Nov. 8th — I look forward to winning both and bringing the concerns of my constituents to the State Senate,” Ostrelich said in a prepared statement.

McCalmon said Monday she isn’t worried about the late-season change in the district map, but the timing of the primary is worrisome — she’ll have little time to pivot from Democratic opponent to Republican opponent.

“I know Saratoga, I know Schenectady, and that’s what it comes down to,” she said. “I think it’s a great district —

I have no concerns about winning a primary.”

THE PROCESS

District maps are redrawn every 10 years with the release of new Census data.

A bipartisan commission created to draw fair, non-gerrymandered maps this cycle but failed in its mission, so the Democratic-controlled state Legislature created districts that put Republicans at a grave disadvantage.

Some accounts placed the Democratic advantage as high as 22 of 26 congressional districts, which would have helped maintain party control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The congressional and Senate maps were challenged. Courts rejected the maps and appointed a special master to draw new replacements, on very short notice.

A challenge has also been mounted to the Democrat-drawn Assembly maps.

THE MAPS

Here’s what the Capital Region and nearby areas look like for the next 10 years:

  • 19th Congressional: Columbia and Greene counties and a swath going west to Ithaca.
  • 20th Congressional: All of Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga counties, plus the cities of Troy and Rensselaer and a tiny surrounding sliver of Rensselaer County.
  • 21st Congressional: All of Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties; almost all of Rensselaer County; part of Otsego County; and most of the rest of New York going north to Canada.
  • 41st Senate: Columbia and Greene counties, and parts of Ulster and Duchess counties.
  • 43rd Senate: Colonie, Rensselaer County and southern Washington County.
  • 44th Senate: All of Saratoga County, Niskayuna and Schenectady.
  • 45th Senate: All of Warren County, northern Washington county and north to Canada.
  • 46th Senate: All of Montgomery County and most of Albany and Schenectady counties.
  • 49th Senate: Fulton, Herkimer and Hamilton counties plus all or part of four other counties stretching to Lake Ontario and Canada.
  • 51st Senate: All of Otsego and Schoharie counties and all or part of five other counties going south to Pennsylvania.

Among Senate incumbents in the area, Breslin, Jordan and Tedisco have indicated they’re seeking re-election.

State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, whose district currently reaches into the heart of the Capital Region, is running in the 41st, which is pushed south and now clearly a Hudson Valley-oriented district.

State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, whose current district includes Schoharie County, is running for re-election in the 51st.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is running for re-election in the 45th.

And Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, is seeking election to the 49th.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0twr_0fo786fU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0fo786fU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vhHp_0fo786fU00

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

CDTA, Greater Glens Falls Transit in merger talks

People who live and work in Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga counties could soon have better public transportation. NewsChannel 13's Mark Mulholland has learned that CDTA is in merger talks with Greater Glens Falls Transit, which provides bus and trolley service in Warren and Washington counties and the town of Moreau in northern Saratoga County.
GLENS FALLS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Stewart’s Shops Expanding

Saratoga County — Stewart’s Shops is expanding their presence in Saratoga County. The company has purchased the Sunoco station which also housed a four-bay car wash at 2465 Route 9 in Mechanicville, near the roundabouts off of exit 12 on I-87. The price was $1.2 million. The car...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Civil War Monument in Glens Falls marks 150 years: Some history & facts

Editor’s note: : Glens Falls native James White lives in Westport, Connecticut. In 2020 he wrote a series of articles for The Chronicle about the Civil War Battle of Drewry’s Bluff and other fighting that involved local soldiers memorialized on the Glens Falls monument. •. Happy Anniversary, Civil War...
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Schenectady, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Glenville, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
Saratoga County, NY
Government
City
Jordan, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Fulton, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Government
suncommunitynews.com

UPDATED: Effort to rename bridge after fallen trooper passes in Albany

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) introduced the bill last year after the Town of Plattsburgh passed a resolution in support of renaming these bridges in honor of Trooper Falb. PLATTSBURGH | Both the Assembly and Senate have now passed a bill to rename the twin bridges located on Interstate 87...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Rob Ortt
Person
Daphne Jordan
wamc.org

N.Y. Attorney General James in Schenectady for update on St. Clare’s pensioners

Employees of the former St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady have been fighting for years to get their pensions back. New York Attorney General Tish James is in Schenectady updating the pensioners. St. Clare’s hospital shut its doors permanently 13 years ago. The Catholic hospital was absorbed by Ellis Medicine following...
Q 105.7

Two Big Giant Holes Sit in Downtown Albany! Why are they Here?

Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#U S Representatives
104.5 The Team

Caught! Former NY Resident Arrested for $25M Sports Betting Scheme

A major sports betting scheme has been uncovered, and the main conspirator has been arrested. In total, an estimated $25 million was stolen from the victims as part of a fraudulent sports betting tip service, which promised "privileged information" from various sources for those who were looking to wager on sports games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wamc.org

Riley hoping to break through in race for New York's new 19th House district

Now that a judge has finalized new House maps drawn by a special master in New York state, we’re meeting some candidates for Congress who are racing to meet voters ahead of the August primary. Attorney Josh Riley of Ithaca is running in the new 19th district, which stretches from the Finger Lakes to the Southern Tier, from parts of the lower Hudson Valley to Greene and Columbia County.
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

New Unique Grocery Store In The Works For Downtown Schenectady

Did you know a "food desert" was a thing? A new Schenectady grocery store will be going right into one. It was definitely the first time I have ever seen the saying "food desert" when I came across it in a Times Union story about a new grocery story that is in the works for downtown Schenectady. But it means what you think it would meant, describing basically an area or neighborhood that is in need of a supermarket or grocery store. That is just what could be coming to Liberty Street in the Electric City, across the street from the police station (OrthoNY currently resides there and is planning a future move).
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

This Guilderland, NY Woman is Guilty; Stole $1.6M in COVID Loans

Between April 3 and April 16, 2020, nearly $350 million was handed out in the form of loans, as part of the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program. Individuals and small business were compensated for COVID-related losses, and were allowed to apply for loans moving forward. The program benefitted many, but...
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
148
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy